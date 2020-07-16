Field Squared Releases Blueprint for Field Service Management During a Pandemic

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Squared™, the industry's first Field Service Automation Platform, released a blueprint for field service management during a pandemic on the Field Squared Blog. The blueprint provides field service businesses, as well as organizations that operate completely in an office setting, with solutions to help navigate the return to work and how to adapt to the new normal.

Field services are often considered essential services, especially in heavily regulated industries, such as oil and gas, telecommunications and utilities, where safety and compliance are a 24x7x365 job. Largely unchanged during the current pandemic, operations have continued with slightly appended schedules to accommodate social distancing or to comply with the center for disease control (CDC) and local government mandates whenever possible.

The shift to a 100% remote workforce for organizations that operate in an office setting is, for many businesses, new. To get back to work requires digital solutions that enable safety at every turn.

From the blueprint, the six key ways to get back to work safely also apply to organizations in transition to a return to the office, including but not limited to:

Provide enhanced health and safety checks (i.e., temperature, office capacity thresholds) through digital mobile forms to capture data throughout the day.

Employ asset management and scheduling software to check-out/in office equipment (i.e., desk, computer, conference space, materials).

Use real-time collaboration tools to maintain social distance protocols, while staying in constant communication.

A safe return from the field to the office, can be accomplished with best of breed automation software. To learn how automation can help, read the blueprint.

About Field Squared

Field Squared is the industry's first unified Field Service Automation Platform. As a cloud-based SaaS solution, Field Squared is flexible, scalable and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of the mobile workforce in the field. Focusing on business process automation, Field Squared enables enterprises to digitally transform, automate and streamline their field service operations, from the frontline to back-office systems. Learn more at www.fieldsquared.com/company.

