Field Squared Releases "Six Technologies to Avoid Burnout as a Field Operations Manager" Infographic
Oct 31, 2019, 10:30 ET
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Squared, Inc.TM, the industry's first Field Service Management Process Automation Platform, today released its "Six Technologies to Avoid Burnout as a Field Operations Manager" infographic. The timely infographic takes a look at how today's overworked field operations managers can leverage field service automation software to take control of their operations.
In the world of field service, asset and mobile workforce management, burnout is a real and growing problem for businesses of every size and across practically every industry. Whether lack of visibility into what's actually happening in the field or the inability to communicate with customers in real-time, operations managers today have more technology at their fingertips than ever before.
Field Squared's infographic provides a list of six easy to implement technologies that empower operations managers to enable their mobile workforce with the tools they need to be more effective and efficient in the field.
"It's a common misconception that digital transformation is reserved for very large organizations, and that's just not true. Smaller to mid-size organizations have the same opportunity to take inefficient processes and transform them through the power of automation That's an exciting proposition and we're proud to partner with organizations to help them realize efficiency gains, while taking a phased approach on their digital transformation journey," said Christopher James Camut, Director, President and CEO at Field Squared.
To view the full infographic, visit: https://fieldsquared.com/blog/infographic-six-technologies-to-avoid-burnout-as-field-operations-manager/
About Field Squared
Field Squared is the industry's first unified Field Service Automation Platform. As a cloud-based SaaS solution, Field Squared is flexible, scalable and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of the mobile workforce in the field. Focusing on business process automation, Field Squared enables enterprises to digitally transform, automate and streamline their field service operations, from the frontline to back-office systems. Learn more at www.fieldsquared.com/company.
Media Contact:
Tiffany Aasted
Director of Marketing at Field Squared
pr@fieldsquared.com
SOURCE Field Squared
