Field Squared Unveils General Availability of Real-Time In-App Field Service Collaboration and Messaging

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Squared, Inc.™, the industry's first Field Service Automation Platform, today announced general availability of innovative real-time in-app field service collaboration and messaging solutions within the Field Squared platform and mobile application.

To Learn More, Visit https://fieldsquared.com/platform/field-service-collaboration/

Field Squared's real-time collaboration and messaging enhancements further enable organizations to better manage their field service, enterprise assets and mobile workforce from a single pane of glass.

At the click of a button embedded within the Field Squared platform and mobile application, operations managers and technicians will now be able to:

Collaborate in individual and group conversations

Engage with managers and peers through messaging

Access work orders, assets, digital forms, and customer records from links sent within messages, including a historical record of conversations

Enable push notifications if the Field Squared mobile app is not running in the foreground

"The nature of field service work, managing assets and a distributed mobile workforce, requires real-time solutions," said Mark Percy, VP of Technology at Field Squared. "Providing collaboration and messaging solutions embedded directly in-app is what makes this innovative enhancement exciting for our customers and one more reason why Field Squared is unique in the industry."

Adopted by Fortune 500 to 1000 customers the world-over, and deployed in a matter of days, Field Squared is disrupting the field service, enterprise asset and mobile workforce management software markets with a unified automation platform. Field Squared helps eliminate paperwork and provides out-of-the-box interoperability across disparate back-office systems without the need for custom development.

About Field Squared

Field Squared is the industry's first unified Field Service Management Process Automation Platform. As a cloud-based solution, Field Squared is flexible, scalable and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of the mobile workforce in the field. Focusing on business process automation, Field Squared enables enterprises to digitally transform, automate and streamline field service operations, from the frontline to back-office systems. Learn more at www.fieldsquared.com/company.

