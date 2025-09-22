Field to Market Announces Website Release of Fieldprint Platform Version 5

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture® announced the website release of Fieldprint Platform® Version 5, marking a major milestone in the Alliance's mission to provide the industry's most trusted and accessible sustainability measurement platform, built on the latest science and supported by the entire agriculture value chain.

This release, now available through the Field to Market Fieldprint Platform website, introduces significant upgrades to the science, functionality, and user experience of one of the industry's most widely used and affordable sustainability measurement frameworks.

Fieldprint Platform Version 5 delivers a suite of upgrades that improve both scientific rigor and usability. Highlights include a new quantitative soil carbon indicator powered by the SWAT+ model, updated greenhouse gas and energy use indicators, and a redesigned user interface with simplified data entry and scorecard-style results. These enhancements support Scope 3 emissions reporting requirements, helping companies more accurately track and report progress toward their sustainability commitments. The Platform also now supports multi-year field histories, enabling better analysis of crop rotations, soil carbon, and long-term sustainability performance.

"These updates represent a critical step forward in advancing transparent, scientifically rigorous indicators for U.S. agriculture," says Carrie Vollmer-Sanders, President of Field to Market. "Built on the latest USDA and IPCC science, Version 5 not only responds directly to the evolving needs of our members, but also offers broader usability and greater credibility for farmers, companies, and stakeholders across the agricultural value chain."

To support users in navigating the new features and highlighting their benefits, Field to Market will host a webinar on October 29 offering a guided overview of the Platform and answering questions about the transition.

Remaining committed to continuous improvement of the Fieldprint Platform, Field to Market will provide additional improvements to ensure the Platform remains at the forefront of agricultural sustainability indicators. Field to Market will continue to work with Qualified Data Management Partners and Fieldprint Projects to incorporate Version 5.

For more information and to access the Fieldprint Platform, visit www.fieldtomarket.org/fieldprint-platform.

ABOUT FIELD TO MARKET

Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture® brings together a diverse group of grower organizations; agribusinesses; brands and retail companies; conservation groups; universities and public sector partners to focus on defining, measuring, and advancing the sustainability of food, feed, fiber, and fuel production. Field to Market comprises nearly 190 members representing all facets of the U.S. agricultural supply chain. Learn more about Field to Market here: https://fieldtomarket.org/.

SOURCE Field To Market