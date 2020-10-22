Field Trip Health Ltd. Continues Expansion With Psychedelic-Enhanced Therapy Center in Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), the global leader in the development and delivery of technology-enabled psychedelic therapies, announced today the opening of their Chicago center. Located at 325 West Huron Street, Suite 603, the Chicago location is the fourth Field Trip Health center to open this year, following Toronto, New York and Los Angeles.

Psychedelic-enhanced psychotherapy has the potential to transform lives, leading to improved well-being,1 optimism2 and increased neural plasticity3 according to multiple evidence-based studies from world-class institutions around the world. Field Trip Health takes a step-by-step, integrated approach to psychedelic-assisted therapies to support those struggling with depression and other mental health challenges.

Within Field Trip Health's centers, each person's journey is personalized and influenced by their individual needs and goals to best enable them to heal and grow. Before treatment is approved, each person is screened by Field Trip Health's team of certified psychiatrists and medical professionals to ensure ketamine-assisted therapy is appropriate.

Once approved for treatment, on arrival at the Chicago location, each person is ushered into a private room where they are set up in a zero gravity chair and, following a short chat with their therapist, the ketamine dose is administered by a clinician. During the two-hour medically supervised session, people are encouraged to relax with an eye mask and noise cancelling headphones. Post-experience, clients will sit with their therapist to explore their individual journey and are then invited to recover further in a recovery lounge before heading home. Each individual's experience is unique and personalized, with many reporting transformative experiences during the first few sessions.

Dr. Ryan Yermus, Field Trip Health's Chief Clinical Officer, commented: "The initial clinical results from our first three centers have been extremely positive. The first patients in New York to complete the Field Trip Health course of treatment demonstrated a significant reduction in depressive symptoms from severe or moderately severe to mild or non-existent. This was further accompanied by a reduction in anxiety and trauma related symptoms. We are incredibly excited to bring this treatment to the people of Chicago."

The entire experience is supported by Field Trip's digital technology and tools that guide people through the experience from before treatment is approved until after their treatment program is complete, and beyond, with mood monitoring tools, meditations, mindfulness tools and information.

Field Trip Health centers are thoughtfully and intentionally designed to promote healing and provide people with a calming space before, during, and after treatment. The Chicago location was designed as a quiet escape from the busy city. Featuring a custom moss wall by local artist Stephanie Williams of Variegated Designs which brings a strong element of nature, where clients can relax and ground themselves amidst a palette of earth tones, soft velvets and natural light.

Ronan Levy, Field Trip's Executive Chairman added: "With the opening of our Chicago location, we continue to execute against one of the pillars of our business strategy -- building the infrastructure needed to deliver and scale best-in-class psychedelic therapies to our communities. With each new Field Trip Health center, we not only create incredible impact and healing, we are also building the know-how, protocols and understanding to further refine and enhance both the delivery of psychedelic medicine to people, as well as our development pipeline for new psychedelic therapeutics."

The address for the Chicago clinic is 325 West Huron Street., Suite 603, Chicago, IL 60654 and patients can book a consultation by phone (1-888-519-6016), email ([email protected]) or online at https://www.fieldtriphealth.com/locations/chicago.

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is the global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With Field Trip Discovery leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics, Field Trip Health hubs for psychedelic therapies opening across North America, and Field Trip Digital building the digital and technological tools to support psychedelic experiences and consciousness expansion, we help people, from those in treatment to those seeking accelerated personal growth, with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.meetfieldtrip.com .

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @fieldtriphealth

To receive company updates about Field Trip and to be added to the email distribution list please sign up here.

For further information, contact Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman and a Director at Field Trip, at 1 (833) 833-1967.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Field Trip and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the listing of the common shares of Field Trip on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the timing of such events. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of Field Trip, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Field Trip believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, the medical clinic industry, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Although Field Trip has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Field Trip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

1 Source: Psilocybin-occasioned mystical-type experience in combination with meditation [...] R. Griffiths, Journal of Psychopharmacology

2 Source: Psychedelics and potential benefits in "healthy normals": A review of the literature , S. Gandy, Journal of Psychedelic Studies

3 Source: Psychedelics and potential benefits in "healthy normals": A review of the literature , S. Gandy, Journal of Psychedelic Studies

SOURCE Field Trip Health Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.fieldtriphealth.com

