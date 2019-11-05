Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. Adds Michael Ehlers, Accomplished Neuroscientist and Veteran Pharmaceutical Industry R&D Executive, as Strategic Advisor

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. ("Field Trip" or the "Company"), the world's first integrated company in legal psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, is pleased to announce the appointment of of Dr. Michael Ehlers as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

"There are few people as uniquely qualified as Dr. Ehlers to help guide the scientific direction for Field Trip, and advance the therapeutic potential of psychedelic medicine," said Ronan Levy, co-founder of Field Trip. "In addition to his recognized expertise in neuroscience, Mike also brings to Field Trip his accomplished career in senior scientific and business roles with some of the largest and most successful biopharmaceutical companies, along with his experience in academia. As an advisor, he will help us establish our scientific strategy, provide guidance to our growing research and development team, and leverage our research in Jamaica to create value and advance our understanding of the therapeutic and business opportunities in psychedelics."

Dr. Ehlers has over two decades of academic and business experience in neuroscience and drug development, serving in various senior roles within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. He currently serves as Chief Scientific Officer and Venture Partner at Apple Tree Partners. Prior to Apple Tree, Dr. Ehlers was Executive Vice President and Head of Research & Development at Biogen, a multinational biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development, and delivery of therapies for the treatment of neurological diseases to patients worldwide. Before Biogen, Dr. Ehlers served as Group Senior Vice President, Biotherapeutics and Chief Scientific Officer of Neuroscience at Pfizer where he led global research and development in neuroscience, pain and rare disease.

"Nearly 1 in 4 Americans will be diagnosed with a severe mental illness in their lifetime. Depressive disorders are one of the single largest contributors to global disease burden," said Dr. Ehlers. "Many large pharma companies have stepped away from neuropsychiatric disease. As a consequence, the pipeline for new drugs is limited. Therapeutic psychedelics are some of the most exciting new approaches being investigated to fight the burgeoning global mental health crisis happening right now. It is critical that we make smart investments, develop the research rigorously, and advance this industry in a thoughtful way. I am excited to be helping Field Trip do just that."

Before entering the private sector, Dr. Ehlers spent 12 years as Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator and George Barth Geller Professor of Neurobiology at Duke University. He holds M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, one of the leading research institutions investigating the potential therapeutic benefits of psychedelics.

About Field Trip Psychedelics, Inc.

Field Trip is the world's first integrated company in legal psychedelics. With current and planned operations in North America, the Caribbean and Europe, Field Trip's goal is to become the recognized global leader in the medical and therapeutic applications of psychedelics.

Learn more at https://fieldtriphealth.com

