Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. Expands Stateside With Psychedelic-Enhanced Psychotherapy Clinic in New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. ("Field Trip" or the "Company"), the company redefining mental health and well-being through its ground-breaking work in psychedelics and psychedelic-enhanced psychotherapy, today announced that it is expanding stateside with the opening of a first-of-its-kind clinic in New York City. The clinic, opening under the Company's Field Trip Health brand, exists to help people heal and overcome depression as well as other tough-to-beat mental health challenges through evidence-based, medically supervised psychedelic therapies.

Field Trip Health takes a step-by-step, integrated approach to using ketamine-enhanced psychotherapy to bring people on a path to mental wellness and healing. Evidence has shown that ketamine, a dissociative psychedelic that is also legal in the United states, is safe when administered in medically-supervised doses. Ketamine often provides rapid relief from symptoms of depression and other mental health conditions, and can create a period of neural plasticity through which people, with supportive therapies, experience improved well-being and healthier, more optimistic and more meaningful outlooks on life. Patients undergoing this therapy often see results after a single session.

"There is no better place to make our entry into the US than New York City. Known for the 'Empire State of Mind,' we're excited for people here to experience the 'Field Trip State of Mind,' one filled with hope, optimism and wonder," said Ronan Levy, Field Trip's Executive Chairman. "With our Toronto clinic, we have demonstrated first-hand the transformative healing potential of psychedelics for people struggling with their mental health. Our expansion into New York gives us a unique opportunity to further demonstrate the power of psychedelic therapies, and help people in New York on their own personalized journey to healing."

With setting playing a crucial role in the therapeutic experience of psychedelic-enhanced psychotherapy, Field Trip Health clinics are thoughtfully designed to be calm and inviting. Patient treatment is administered in a comfortable, spa-like environment that promotes tranquility and aids in the overall healing process.

"Our New York clinic includes Zen-inspired elements such as ikebana arrangements that are incorporated throughout the space to help patients ground and center themselves," said Matt Emmer, Field Trip's Director of Operations and Business Development, who oversaw the design and build of the New York clinic. "We created an intentional space and experience that is designed to touch people and create a resonance that we believe will promote healing. The addition of greenery and other natural elements serve to connect patients to their natural surroundings, from a custom-designed moss wall in the entryway to nature-inspired murals in each of the treatment rooms."

The clinic also incorporates a red ochre handprint wall concept that is designed for patients to set their intentions at the start of their treatment and for closure at completion. Patients are invited to dip a hand in red ochre at each milestone moment to commemorate their journey. The wall also serves to inspire future patients embarking on the same transformative experience.

The Field Trip treatment program is an active process that spans over a 3-4 week engagement period, but can be accommodated to each patient's schedule. Each Ketamine and Psychotherapy Exploratory session is 2-3 hours in length. Sessions are designed to get patients comfortable with the effects of the medicine and the psychedelic experience as a whole. Throughout a patient's journey, the individual effect of the medicine will evolve and patients will go to deeper places in their therapy as they continue through the program.

"It's a great testament to the Field Trip Health team that, despite the pandemic, we were able to complete the construction of the clinic and open its doors without significant delay in our expansion plans," added Hannan Fleiman, President of Field Trip Health. "It is our second location that we have opened this year following the opening in Toronto. Our third location in Los Angeles is slated to open later this month, and many more will be opening across the US in the months and years to come."

The New York clinic is located at 137 E. 25th St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10010 and patients can book a consultation by phone (1-833-222-0084), email ([email protected]) or online at https://www.fieldtriphealth.com/getstarted?l=new-york .

About Field Trip Psychedelics Inc.

Field Trip is the world's first mental wellness company at the forefront of the scientific re-emergence of psychedelics and psychedelic-enhanced therapies. With Field Trip Health centres opening across North America, and advanced research on plant-based psychedelics through Field Trip Discovery, we help people, from those in treatment to those seeking accelerated personal growth, with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

https://fieldtriphealth.com

