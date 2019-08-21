Field Trip Ventures Inc. Retains KCSA Strategic Communications as Public Relations Counsel

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Trip Ventures Inc. ("Field Trip" or the "Company"), the world's first integrated company in legal psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, announced that it is has retained KCSA Strategic Communications to implement a comprehensive communications program to educate doctors, patients and the investment community about the power, value and impact of psychedelic molecules.

Commenting on the appointment, Ronan Levy, founder said: "Much like cannabis, there has been a growing acceptance of the therapeutic values of psychedelics that is being driven by a groundswell of grassroots support and the reemergence of clinically-driven research. As KCSA has been instrumental in helping to normalize the conversation around cannabis, we look forward to utilizing their support and expertise to raise investor awareness and boost the public conversation around psychedelics as we expand our operational capabilities and explore other investment opportunities within the industry."

Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications, added: "Tens of Millions of Americans suffer from untreated mental health disorders. The current slate of pharmaceutical solutions just don't work. The clinical data generated by NYU, Johns Hopkins and the Imperial College in the UK, around the efficacy of psychedelic psychotherapy is incontrovertible. The challenge towards acceptance lays in education. Think about this as Cannabis circa 2008, people are interested, but there is no regulatory structure or financial vehicles to move this space forward. That is where Field Trip Ventures comes in. Ronan and his team are on the cutting edge of normalizing the conversation around these molecules."

About Field Trip Ventures

Field Trip Ventures is a first-of-its-kind venture that is blending operational execution with strategic investments across all aspects of the psychedelics value chain — from basic research on fungal/botanical psychedelics to operation of world class clinics focused on psychedelics-assisted therapies. Learn more at https://fieldtrip.ventures

About KCSA Strategic Communications

Now in its 50th year, KCSA Strategic Communications ( www.kcsa.com ) is a fully-integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations, social media and marketing with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, media and energy companies. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kcsastrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KCSAStrategic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kcsa-strategic-communications

SOURCE KCSA Strategic Communications