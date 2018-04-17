The calculation assumes one tree produces 16.67 reams of paper and one form equals one sheet of paper.

Additionally, in light of Arbor Day approaching, Field2Base will making a donation to One Tree Planted, a non-profit based in Vermont, to plant 1,200 trees.

"2018 is a big year for us; we hired new employees, re-branded our logo and website, and we're also sponsoring this year's Field Service USA conference," said Tom Bright. "We're grateful to be in the business of helping our customers save time and money."

Field2Base is a sponsor for Field Service USA 2018 in Palm Springs, California. Held by World Business Research, Field Service USA is a flagship annual event gathering customers and leaders of field service together.

Founded in 2002, Field2Base is a software company that provides full-service field service management solutions to customers including customized mobile forms, automated workflows, and real-time analytics. Field2Base offers easy-to-use technology that allow customers to mobilize their workforce and grow their business, while saving time and money. Located in Morrisville N.C., Field2Base has customers throughout the U.S. and around the world, which includes a variety of industries such as construction, engineering, utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, farming, and government agencies.

Contact:

Kayla Slake

919-349-2868

kayla.slake@field2base.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/field2base-reaches-10-million-sent-forms-and-plants-hundreds-of-trees-300631554.html

SOURCE Field2Base

Related Links

http://www.field2base.com

