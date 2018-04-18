Field2Base Rebrands, Expands And Focuses On Continued Growth

"I'm grateful to have a strong team coming into 2018 and look forward to the growth of our business," said Tom Bright. "We're excited to continue our commitment in developing our technology to provide even more products and services for our customers."

Field2Base's paperless mobile platform drives digital transformation by helping companies digitize existing paper forms, automate operational processes, and utilize data analytics to grow their business.

Bright has led 100+ mergers and acquisitions, owned $450M P&L, handled two IPOs, and managed a 500-member team throughout his career. Prior to joining Field2Base, Bright was CEO and President of Lulu Press where he developed its first sales and business development groups, negotiated partnerships with Apple, and managed an acquisition and integration.

Field2Base is also a sponsor for Field Service USA 2018 held in Palm Springs, California. Led by World Business Research, Field Service USA is a flagship annual event gathering customers and leaders of field service together.

Founded in 2002, Field2Base is a software company that provides full-service field service management solutions to customers including customized mobile forms, automated workflows, and real-time analytics. Field2Base offers easy-to-use technology that allow customers to mobilize their workforce and grow their business, while saving time and money. Located in Morrisville N.C., Field2Base has customers throughout the U.S. and around the world, which includes a variety of industries such as construction, engineering, utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, farming, and government agencies.

