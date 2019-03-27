FieldAware Announces Gold Sponsorship of SuiteWorld19

PLANO, Texas, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldAware today announced it will be a Gold sponsor at SuiteWorld19, an annual celebration of Oracle NetSuite customers and partners. The industry's premier cloud ERP conference, SuiteWorld19 takes place April 1 – 4, 2019 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas and will bring together NetSuite customers, partners and product experts to share insights into business and career growth.

FieldAware

At SuiteWorld, attendees will have the opportunity to join FieldAware for its session to discuss how its 'Know More, Serve More, Grow More' campaign is helping organizations understand how they can enable all parts of the business and workflow to be connected in order to grow their business.

SuiteWorld19 will feature keynote sessions from NetSuite executives including Evan Goldberg, executive vice president, Jason Maynard, senior vice president of global field operations, and Gary Wiessinger, executive vice president of product management. SuiteWorld's mainstage sessions will also showcase global organizations using NetSuite to help guide them through all phases of growth and take their business to the next level. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to grow their business and career through:

− Success stories from organizations who have used technology to scale and grow

− Strategy and technical sessions for handling the biggest changes in business, across industries

− Networking with more than 7,250 business leaders from around the globe

− An ecosystem of 125+ NetSuite partners in the SuiteWorld Expo

"SuiteWorld19 will be a fantastic event and a great way to showcase how customers in the field service industry can harness the incredible power of NetSuite," said Steve Wellen, CEO of FieldAware. "NetSuite is important to a lot of our customers to connect teams and enhance visibility across departments to maximize access to customer information and ultimately improve service delivery."

To learn more, please visit us at Booth #1164 in the SuiteWorld19 Expo at the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

About SuiteWorld19

SuiteWorld is the industry's premier cloud ERP conference of the year being held at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas on April 1 – 4, 2019. The annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers, product experts, partners and users who run fast-growing businesses through the power of the NetSuite platform.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on Twitter and Instagram, please use #SuiteWorld19.

About FieldAware

FieldAware is re-shaping the field service industry. Its field service management software is easy to use and built with incredible flexibility – a combination that enables field service organizations to better serve their customers and outperform the competition. The FieldAware software was architected as a cloud-based, native mobile platform. It works seamlessly with a business's existing applications, and has no incumbent legacy technologies to modify or migrate from. FieldAware combines its software with the industry's best professional and support services, enabling companies to take full and rapid advantage of the power of mobility.

For more information on FieldAware visit www.fieldaware.com

Press Contact:

Caroline Pennington

Email: media@fieldaware.com

