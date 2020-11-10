FieldAware Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Customer-focused Comprehensive Mobile FSM Product Portfolio

"FieldAware targets organizations with 50 to 500 field technicians that are moving up into the mid-sized and emerging enterprise segments. Its solution consists of an impressive set of core features that are designed to provide the customer with a rich, curated set of capabilities, while its additional modules are available to be leveraged as customer needs evolve," said Jeanine Sterling Industry Director. "FieldAware's portfolio expertly addresses the top FSM product capabilities demanded by clients, which are scheduling and route optimization, dynamic mobile forms, time and labor tracking, mobile payment, and a customer portal."

FieldAware offers its FSM solutions in a cloud-based, as-a-service format, with predictable monthly per-user subscription pricing. An affordable TCO is a key value proposition; therefore, the company ensures a best-in-class TCO by charging competitive prices and shortening time-to-market. Once the solution is in place, FieldAware's customers report an increase in profitability by over 30% and a rise in end-customer satisfaction levels by over 22%. Furthermore, the company's mobile-first approach to product design and development provides an optimal user experience in the field. FieldAware already has an expanding array of case studies that proves both the hard- and soft-dollar impact of its mobilized offerings.

The value of an FSM solution increases exponentially when it is integrated with related services and systems that customers value and regularly use. FieldAware recognizes this need and has made integration a top strategic priority. The FieldAware platform is positioned as a hub that integrates the platform with the customer's legacy ERP, asset management, and CRM systems, thereby efficiently distributing work and capturing rich data. In addition, the FieldAware platform includes an open RESTful API that allows partners to create tighter workflow integrations.

"Building and maintaining a high-touch, post-sale relationships with current FSM customers, FieldAware offers vendors the opportunity to not only quickly flag trouble spots but also identify sales expansion opportunities," noted Sterling. "FieldAware's key end-user industries include building/construction, commercial equipment, facilities management, oil and gas, manufacturing, industrial equipment, and medical equipment. It has broadened its customer acquisition efforts by forging co-sell/referral relationships with a top-tier set of technology and integration partners. These expansion strategies, along with a strong product portfolio, have set FieldAwareup for continued growth in the FSM market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. The award recognizes the superiority of the product/service and the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, resulting in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the company's growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About FieldAware

FieldAware is a cutting-edge, cloud-based, mobile field service management hub, empowering companies to transform their field service with automated processes and streamlined operations. FieldAware is advancing field service with comprehensive solutions including optimized scheduling, dynamic and intelligent forms capture, robust reporting and analytics, AR, and IoT. FieldAware's flexible platform streamlines technician enablement and digitizes business processes while automating the collection and dissemination of field and back office information.

Combining our award-winning, easy to use/easy to adopt software with the industry's best implementation and support services, FieldAware provides rapid ROI, accelerating improvements in productivity, safety, compliance, customer satisfaction, reduced environmental impact and revenue growth.

