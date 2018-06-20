FieldAware Insights Transforms Field Service Data to Actionable Dashboards

PLANO, Texas, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldAware, the leader in made-for-mobile, cloud-based field service automation solutions, today announced availability of FieldAware Insights as part of its field service solution. The new business intelligence and analytics platform delivers key metrics on technician performance, job status, financial data and business processes that increases visibility to operational performance, reduces risk of missed SLAs and lost revenue, and enhances leadership through informed decision making.

Many field service leaders face challenges with how they manage the overwhelming amount of data that needs to be collected, analyzed, reported and actioned every day. Inadequate reporting can cause companies a myriad of problems including lack of visibility into how field teams are performing and the need to improve internal business processes, increase job capacity and drive revenue growth.

FieldAware Insights provides an advanced analytics engine with a dashboard hosting a range of standard reports and an easy-to-use report builder to visualize data in any way that is needed. A dynamic drag and drop interface enables powerful views of complex data sets with a few simple clicks. FieldAware Insights turns operational data into actionable outcomes enabling confident decision making for the successful management of field service organizations of all sizes.

"The early adopters of field service analytics have seen a transformation of the solutions available and we have witnessed this evolution first-hand," comments Steve Wellen, CEO FieldAware. "We have seen our customers move from their initial requirements of basic business reporting, through to needing a comprehensive business intelligence solution."

"The value derived from information is all about outcomes, otherwise it is just data. What FieldAware Insights does is take that data and provides the information needed to make informed decisions and help the business grow. Insights and knowledge of key performance metrics (KPIs) in an organization are necessary to identify strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for growth in field service operations. Access to the key metrics and reports that FieldAware Insights provides is crucial to any field service organization operating today."

Benefits of FieldAware Insights include:

Increased visibility to field service operations performance

Enhanced decision making by combining, cleansing and transforming data

Improved operations by balancing priorities, personnel utilization and revenue management

Empowered field team to create better customer experiences at the point of service

Improved quality and timeliness of service calls

More than a simple reporting solution, FieldAware Insights provides the ability to manage financial data, business processes and technician performance with access to collaborative dashboards, a collection of preconfigured reports and a custom report builder. FieldAware Insights is available to all new and existing FieldAware customers, extending the feature set with the business intelligence and analytics capabilities.

For more information on FieldAware visit www.fieldaware.com

About FieldAware

FieldAware is re-shaping the field service industry. Its field service management software is easy to use and built with incredible flexibility – a combination that enables field service organizations to better serve their customers and outperform the competition. The FieldAware software was architected as a cloud-based, native mobile platform. It works seamlessly with a business's existing applications, and has no incumbent legacy technologies to modify or migrate from. FieldAware combines its software with the industry's best professional and support services, enabling companies to take full and rapid advantage of the power of mobility. For more information, visit fieldaware.com.

