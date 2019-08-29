FieldAware Names Jeff Locklear, PMP as Senior Vice President of Client Services

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldAware today announced that Jeff Locklear, PMP has been named Senior Vice President of Client Services. Jeff will oversee client-facing departments including Consulting, Education, Customer Success Management, and Support.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Jeff join the FieldAware family. With his NetSuite background, strong team-building skills and project management expertise, Jeff brings insight and depth that can only grow our relationships with customers, enrich our partnership with NetSuite and strengthen our team," said Steve Wellen, CEO.

Jeff brings over 25 years of experience to FieldAware, helping companies improve business performance by architecting and delivering enterprise solutions across multiple platforms and technologies. Previously with 9Gauge Partners as a NetSuite Practice Director, Jeff has intrinsic corporate experience with system implementations and management. He also held positions at NetSuite, Genesis Today, Inc. and Schneider Electric.

"It's the people at FieldAware who attracted me most to this job, and I'm inspired to be working with such a passionate team who are truly invested in their customers. Like them, helping people get their jobs done more efficiently, whether it's a large integration or a simple daily task, is a passion of mine that drives everything I do. I cannot wait to see all that we can accomplish as a team," Locklear said.

Jeff joins FieldAware's executive team with immediate effect. He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a BA in Economics and lives in Texas.

FieldAware is a cutting-edge, cloud-based, mobile field service management platform that empowers companies to transform their field service organization through automated processes and streamlined operations. FieldAware is advancing field service with comprehensive solutions including optimized scheduling, dynamic and intelligent forms capture, robust reporting and analytics, AR, and IoT. FieldAware's right-sized, flexible platform streamlines and digitizes business processes while automating the collection and dissemination of field and back-office information. Combining our award-winning, easy-to-use/easy-to-adopt software with the industry's best implementation and support services, FieldAware provides rapid ROI, accelerating improvements in productivity, safety, compliance, customer satisfaction and revenue growth. For more information, visit fieldaware.com.

