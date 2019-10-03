FieldAware selected by Maser Consulting to Advance Its Field Service

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldAware , the leader in made-for-mobile, cloud-based field service automation solutions, today announced that Maser Consulting, a multi-discipline consulting and engineering design firm, has fully deployed the latest FieldAware field service solution across its Survey discipline.

The FieldAware solution will replace a number of different business solutions Maser Consulting was previously using across its 33 offices nationwide to schedule and dispatch work to their engineers and surveyors. The FieldAware solution will enable streamlined and automated processes throughout the different regions that Maser Consulting operates across.

With over 35 years' experience, Maser Consulting projects cover the U.S., with the firm providing a comprehensive suite of design disciplines and an expert staff of over 850 professionals that include licensed engineers, planners, surveyors, landscape architects, and environmental scientists.

"At Maser Consulting we pride ourselves on the range of specialist services our teams provide and advanced technology in these operations is critical in ensuring we meet our clients' challenges," commented Karen Delgado, Corporate Systems Manager, Maser Consulting.

"We were looking at a field service solution that would streamline the way our different teams were operating, but as no two projects are the same, vitally the right solution had to also ensure that it would meet the niche requirements for the different teams. FieldAware delivered the right fit for what we were looking for, with the flexibility we required for the individual work-flows and the customized training they provided was absolutely key to a successful roll-out. This all meant that user adoption has been so fantastic, we are now expanding the solution roll-out across the wider organization."

"It has been a pleasure working with Maser Consulting to address the field service challenges they were facing. As specialists in the engineering space, they take their professionalism very seriously and it shows in all they do," said Steve Wellen, CEO of FieldAware.

"They provide a range of highly-specialized services and set out to deliver the highest level of quality and service across every project they work on. With the complexity of Maser Consulting's operations, the team there recognized that they needed to make changes in their field service and introducing streamlined processes for their scheduling and dispatch has been a great start to support their continued success."

Maser Consulting has implemented the latest version of FieldAware, a made-for-mobile ﬁeld service management solution with a focus on simplicity, ease of use and ﬂexibility. The solution is straightforward, enabling quick adoption and is easily tailored to individual business needs, delivering true transformation of the way a field operation does business. FieldAware Forms is a powerful extension of the FieldAware field service management solution, allowing forms to be embedded into the mobile workflow. FieldAware Insights is a business intelligence and analytics platform that enables informed decision making.

For more information on FieldAware visit www.fieldaware.com.

About FieldAware

FieldAware is a cutting-edge, cloud-based, mobile field service management platform that empowers companies to transform their field service organization through automated processes and streamlined operations. FieldAware is advancing field service with comprehensive solutions including optimized scheduling, dynamic and intelligent forms capture, robust reporting and analytics, AR, and IoT. FieldAware's right-sized, flexible platform streamlines and digitizes business processes while automating the collection and dissemination of field and back office information. Combining our award-winning, easy to use/easy to adopt software with the industry's best implementation and support services, FieldAware provides rapid ROI, accelerating improvements in productivity, safety, compliance, customer satisfaction and revenue growth.

Contact: Marc Tatarsky, media@fieldaware.com

Related Images

maser-consulting.png

Maser Consulting

FieldAware selected by Maser Consulting to Advance Its Field Service

SOURCE FieldAware

Related Links

http://www.fieldaware.com

