Fieldbit and InfinityAR Announce Strategic Alliance to Develop Software for Next Generation of Augmented Reality Smart Glasses

Fieldbit, a leading developer of real-time augmented reality collaboration solutions for field services, and InfinityAR, developer of the world's most advanced Augmented Reality (AR) software engine for AR glasses, today announced a strategic R&D alliance.

Through this alliance, Fieldbit and InfinityAR will jointly develop a vertically integrated solution for field service organizations that marries InfinityAR's SLAM and Augmented Reality software engine with Fieldbit's award-winning enterprise platform for remote assistance, collaboration and on-job knowledge capture. In particular, the integration of InfinityAR's software engines will enable Fieldbit to optimize the compatibility of its AR-based field services application with the next generation of optical see-through smart glasses.

Digital transformation is revolutionizing the field services industry. Large manufacturing and industrial organizations, as well as utilities and other enterprises, are in the midst of strategic digital transformation projects in order to improve the efficiency of their field personnel, retain practical knowledge from aging workforces, and connect customers to the problem resolution cycle. According to Gartner research, smart glasses and AR will play a key role in this digitalization process.

In the meantime, most field personnel still use their smartphones or head-mounted displays to view information in a traditional way. With the emergence of optical see-through smart glasses technology, more and more field service organizations are expected to equip their field technicians with AR glasses.

"Collaborating with both Fieldbit and AR glasses vendors helps us bring an excellent solution to an immediate market need," said Motti Kushnir, CEO of InfinityAR. "AR glasses offer a clear competitive edge over other remote assistance solutions. The integrated solution, leveraging our advanced SLAM and Augmented Reality engine with Fieldbit's solution allows field technicians to work hands-free and interact with digital content in the most realistic way through sophisticated scene awareness."

Fieldbit offers a real-time AR-based collaboration and knowledge capture platform for field services. Using Fieldbit software, service organizations can provide technicians with visual instructions or access to crucial information, including IoT data, exactly when it is needed and in the most precise and context-sensitive way. The integrated solution will take advantage of smart glasses hardware design, AR and SLAM algorithm capabilities for interaction with augmented information, thus enabling the most accurate superimposing of digital content in the field of view with precise position tracking of AR objects related to the user's movement.

"Our strategic alliance with InfinityAR allows us to offer a best-of-breed AR collaboration solution which is highly tuned to the needs of field services organizations," said Evyatar Meiron, CEO of Fieldbit. "Our integrated solution for optical see-through smart glasses will allow industrial users to maximize all the benefits that AR has to offer. In addition, based on our practical field service knowledge, we plan to work with InfinityAR in helping smart glasses manufacturers and ODMs adapt their hardware design to the ergonomic and safety requirements of industrial users."

About InfinityAR



InfinityAR's vision is about creating a new digital environment that will allow people to naturally interact with augmented content in their physical surroundings, all by creating a new Mixed Reality platform that will digitally enhance every person's physical world. InfinityAR's technology turns AR glasses into a powerful content augmentation platform with the most accurate inside-out Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) solution, allowing application developers to bring unmatched mixed reality experiences. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

For more information visit http://www.infinityar.com

About Fieldbit



Founded in 2014, Fieldbit is the leading provider of real-time augmented reality collaboration solutions for field service organization. Its enterprise cloud-based platform enables on-site service engineers to collaborate seamlessly with experts in the service center and to receive all the know-how and guidance they need to solve issues quickly. Fieldbit increases remote resolution and first-time fix rates, minimizing costly downtime and enhancing customer satisfaction. All actions and information exchanged in a repair session are recorded and documented, helping organizations preserve practical knowledge and address the challenges of an aging workforce. Fieldbit is headquartered in Israel, Ra'anana, and offices in US, Boston.





