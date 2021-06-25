Fieldbus Solutions Market for Process Industry in the US in Industrial Machinery Sector: Analysis of Key Drivers and Trends
COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Eaton Corporation Plc and Emerson Electric Co. | Technavio
Jun 25, 2021, 09:01 ET
NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's library has included the Fieldbus solutions market for process industry in the US report which comprises of more than 17,000 markets, covering 800 technologies, spanning over 50 nations. Our client base comprises of ventures of all sizes, counting more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
Fieldbus Solutions Market for Process Industry in US Analysis Report by End-user (Oil and gas industry, Chemical and petrochemical industry, Power industry, Metal and mining industry, and Others), Protocol (PROFIBUS, modbus, DeviceNet, AS-i, and SERCOS), and Solution (hardware, software, and services), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025
https://www.technavio.com/report/fieldbus-solutions-market-industry-for-process-industry-analysis
According to the Technavio, Fieldbus solutions market for process industry in the US is expected to grow by USD 126.27 million. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5%.
The benefits attained by end-users is one of the prominent drivers of the Fieldbus solutions market for process industry in the US. In addition, the high investments in process industries is also anticipated to boost the growth of the Fieldbus solutions market for process industry in the US.
Prominent Company Profiles:
- ABB Ltd.
- Belden Inc.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress+Hauser Group Services AG
- Flowserve Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
Key Highlights:
Market Analysis by End-user
- Oil and gas industry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chemical and petrochemical industry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power industry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metal and mining industry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Market Analysis by Protocol
- PROFIBUS - size and forecast 2020-2025
- modbus - size and forecast 2020-2025
- DeviceNet - size and forecast 2020-2025
- AS-i - size and forecast 2020-2025
- SERCOS - size and forecast 2020-2025
Market Analysis by Solution
- Hardware - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - size and forecast 2020-2025
