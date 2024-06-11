FieldComm Group Joins PACTware Consortium as PACTware 6.1 Adds Support for FDI Technology

By adding support of FDI technology, PACTware 6.1 becomes one of the few manufacturer- and fieldbus-independent software applications to support the two leading device integration technologies, FDI and FDT/DTM.

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldComm Group announces today that earlier this year it became the twenty third member of the PACTware Consortium. The PACTware application is now available for download through FieldComm Group at www.fieldcommgroup.org/pactware .When users install PACTware, all currently registered HART Communication Protocol FDI Device Packages will also be installed.

"PACTware has been used for years by engineers to configure individual devices that support FDT/DTM technology. We wanted to provide this same level of support for devices using FDI Device Packages. With PACTware 6.1 support of FDI technology, this desire is now realized," stated Paul Sereiko, Director Marketing and Product Strategy at FieldComm Group. "By including registered HART FDI Device Packages in FieldComm Group's PACTware download we've made it very easy for end users to configure devices with FDI and evaluate FDI specific features like User Interface Plugins (UIPs)."

With the support of FDI technology in PACTware 6.1, PACTware becomes one of the few manufacturer- and fieldbus-independent software applications to support the two leading device integration technologies, FDI and FDT/DTM, within a single tool.

PACTware for FDI is being demonstrated at the FieldComm Group booth in Hall 11, Booth C14 at ACHEMA from June 10-14, 2024. The demonstration includes HART 4-20mA and PROFINET plus Ethernet-APL instruments. To further highlight the flexibility of PACTware, an FDT 3.0 DTM will also be demonstrated.

About FieldComm Group

FieldComm Group is a global standards-based organization consisting of leading process automation end users, manufacturers, universities, and research organizations that work together to direct the development, incorporation, and implementation of new and overlapping technologies and serves as the source for FDI (Field Device Integration) technology. FieldComm Group's mission is to develop, manage, and promote global standards for integrating digital devices to on-site, mobile, and cloud-based systems; provide services for standards conformance and implementation of process automation devices and systems that enable and improve reliability and multi-vendor interoperability; lead the development of a unified information model of process automation field devices while building upon industry investment in the HART, FOUNDATION Fieldbus and FDI standards. Membership is open to anyone interested in the use of the technologies.

About PACTware

Founded in 2001, the PACTware Consortium e.V. coordinates new and further developments for PACTware software. The association brings together companies with a variety of skill sets. Cross-vendor cooperation results in a high level of quality and contributes to the broad acceptance of the software by users. The PACTware Consortium e.V. ensures that PACTware is continuously developed and open to new standards.

