Fieldcraft's Ingredient Sourcing Platform Hits 1000 Ingredients 60 Days after Launch

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After quietly launching the marketplace in July, suppliers who signed up on Fieldcraft have now posted 1000 ingredients on the platform. The Austin-based startup is connecting commercial buyers, suppliers and producers in food and beverage production. The online platform makes it easier for buyers to discover and transact with suppliers directly, and features plant ingredients ranging from whole crops to specialty flours and proteins.

For many food and beverage companies, more than 50% of current revenue comes from products that have been introduced within the last five years. "We found that buyers were having a hard time finding the right suppliers and ingredients or were unaware of available options." said Michael Chapman, Fieldcraft CEO. "The value chain from food grade producer to end user is fragmented. With more effective tools to improve discovery and transacting, buyers and suppliers achieve greater convenience and cost savings."

On Fieldcraft, buyers can filter their supplier search by crop, processing option and certification, and review detailed product specifications. Buyers request samples or quotes directly from suppliers. If they don't find everything they're looking for, they can submit a request and Fieldcraft's team finds suppliers and ingredients at no charge.

"Our platform makes these time-sensitive connections possible and more direct," said Chapman, who grew up in a farming community and served in the US Army, the CIA and the White House Situation Room.

After creating an account, suppliers build their business pages and promote their product portfolios to help them generate more leads and enhance the buyer experience. They have all the tools buyers have, so they can buy or sell for further processing and match supply with demand more efficiently. They can also post production contracts for attribute-specific crops.

"We're building a community of innovators and a transparent supply chain that is more affordable and accessible for businesses of all sizes," Chapman said. "We believe Fieldcraft will expand opportunities and choice for buyers, suppliers, producers and consumers alike, and we're excited to see these connections being made so quickly."

Fieldcraft is an independent B2B platform for buyers and sellers of food and beverage ingredients.

