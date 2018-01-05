FieldEdge and Customer Lobby Partner to Help Contractors Improve Customer Retention

Customer Lobby helps create a unique customer retention program. Their service analyzes your data, then using AI (artificial intelligence) predicts which past customers need service, and targets them with personalized postcards and emails. Once service is complete, Customer Lobby automatically asks your customers for reviews on sites like Google and Facebook. This new integration will allow FieldEdge users to send a personalized communication to their customers to remind them it is time for service and to increase brand loyalty and recognition.

"It is seven times more expensive to acquire a new customer than it is to retain an existing one," said Wayne Byers, CEO of Customer Lobby, "This integration between FieldEdge and Customer Lobby is going to help home service businesses save time and money by leveraging current customer data to better communicate with past customers and take retention marketing to the next level."

"FieldEdge takes pride in streamlining our users' operations and this integration with Customer Lobby will only enhance their ability to personalize the customer experience," said Rameez Ansari, CEO of FieldEdge, "We've been in the field service business for a long time so we know how important customer retention is. We are excited to see the results this partnership will generate for our users."

If you are interested in learning more about the Customer Lobby integration, please contact us at info@fieldedge.com or (800) 226-7529.

About Customer Lobby

Customer Lobby's automated customer retention service analyzes your data, then using AI (artificial intelligence) predicts which past customers need service, and targets them with personalized postcards and emails. Since you are not blanket marketing to all of our customers, you'll save time, money, and see a higher return on your investment.

For more information about Customer Lobby, visit www.CustomerLobby.com.

About FieldEdge

FieldEdge is the leading vertical SaaS business that enables contractors to run their small businesses with ease, save time and make more money through targeted marketing and improved resource utilization. FieldEdge has helped thousands of service-based organizations increase sales performance and overall workforce productivity by managing all aspects of their daily operations since 1980. FieldEdge is a hyper-growth software company with a startup culture that is backed by 35 years of industry-leading knowledge. FieldEdge has offices in Fort Myers and Atlanta. To learn more visit www.fieldedge.com or contact us at 800-226-7529.

