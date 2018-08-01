FieldEdge Names Connie Certusi as New President

ATLANTA and FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldEdge (formerly dESCO), the leading field service management software provider in the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointments of Connie Certusi to the position of President and Cassie Fields and Marc Werthmoeller to the positions of Vice President, Sales and Vice President, Marketing and Operations respectively.

Connie Certusi is the newest member to FieldEdge's senior management team as President. Certusi's career in the software industry has centered on a passion for helping businesses succeed. Prior to joining FieldEdge, Certusi was Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Sage, a leading provider of cloud-based business management solutions. At Sage, Certusi led the transformation from on-premise to SaaS and scaled various business lines by multiples of their original size. Certusi was recognized as one of the "Most Influential Women in Technology" by WebCPA, an honoree in the Women in Technology "Women of the Year" program and a thought leader in the SMB space by AllBusiness.com and BizJournals.com.

In addition to Certusi's appointment, FieldEdge has promoted Cassie Fields to the position of Vice President, Sales and Marc Werthmoeller to the position of Vice President, Marketing and Operations.

Cassie Fields has been an instrumental part of the FieldEdge team since 2017. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Sales where she led her team to impressive double-digit bookings growth while operationalizing an efficient sales process. Under Fields' leadership, a new sales headquarter was launched in Atlanta and the sales organization expanded to 4X its original size. Fields was honored with the coveted Stevie Award for Sales Director of the Year, proudly representing the FieldEdge team.

Marc Werthmoeller joined the FieldEdge team in 2015 as a key leader in the development and growth of FieldEdge. Werthmoeller is responsible for creating the foundation for a best-in-class demand generation team and instilling a data-driven approach to sales and marketing. Werthmoeller has been recognized by the Stevie Awards organization for his contributions in sales and customer service. In 2017, Werthmoeller was awarded a Stevie Award for Sales Operations Professional of the Year.

"I'm excited to be joining the amazing FieldEdge team," said Connie Certusi, President, "I look forward to providing innovative solutions to the field service market to make it easier for them to run their business, allowing them to focus on tasks that matter, like growing their business."

"The FieldEdge team is thrilled to welcome Connie to continue leading the organization through our next phase of growth," said Cassie Fields, Vice President, Sales, "Her experience in the SMB market and FinTech space will help to support our focus on providing service contractors across the country with the leading end-to-end SaaS solution to streamline their businesses and increase their revenue."

About FieldEdge

FieldEdge, a subsidiary of Clearent LLC, is the leading provider of SaaS business management solutions to the home service market. FieldEdge has helped thousands of service-based organizations increase sales performance and workforce productivity by managing all aspects of their daily operations since 1980. FieldEdge, with offices in Fort Myers, Atlanta, and Toronto, is a hyper-growth software company with a startup culture that is backed by over 35 years of industry-leading knowledge. To learn more visit www.fieldedge.com or click here to visit their Glassdoor page.

