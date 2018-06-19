FieldEdge's Steve Lau and Rameez Ansari Receive Ernst & Young's 2018 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

Now celebrating its 32nd year, the program recognizes entrepreneurs in over 145 cities across 60 countries who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Under Lau and Ansari's leadership, FieldEdge has grown to become a leading SaaS provider in the field service management industry, an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company, and a Glassdoor's Best Places to Work.

"Receiving the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award is a great honor for the entire FieldEdge team," said Ansari. "We are incredibly grateful to every FieldEdge employee for their passion and dedication in creating a world-class customer experience and a thriving company culture," said Lau.

As Florida award winners, FieldEdge is now eligible for consideration for the EY Entrepreneur Of the Year 2018 National Awards, that will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. For additional information on the program and winners, visit www.ey.com.

About FieldEdge

FieldEdge is the leading vertical SaaS business that enables contractors to run their small businesses with ease, save time and make more money through targeted marketing and improved resource utilization. FieldEdge has helped thousands of service-based organizations increase sales performance and overall workforce productivity by managing all aspects of their daily operations since 1980. FieldEdge is a hyper-growth software company with a startup culture that is backed by over 35 years of industry-leading knowledge. FieldEdge has offices in Fort Myers, Atlanta, and Toronto. To learn more visit www.fieldedge.com or click here to visit their Glassdoor page.

About Entrepreneur of the Year

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. For over 30 years the Entrepreneur Of The Year® program has celebrated those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services EY delivers help to build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. EY plays a critical role in building a better working world for their people, for their clients and for their communities.

