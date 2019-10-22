FieldFLEX Mobile Announces it has Entered into an Embedded Solutions Agreement with IBM

OTTAWA, Canada, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldFLEX (www.fieldflex.com), the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and integrated workplace management (IWMS), is expanding its long-standing relationship with IBM and announced it has entered into an Embedded Solutions Agreement (ESA) to bundle IBM software with the FieldFLEX inspection framework to create new mobile business solutions.

FieldFLEX's new mobile business solutions lineup will target market verticals with mobile inspection tools for all types of business use. "Our new bundled business solutions target companies who perform routine facilities and asset inspections, risk assessments and safety checklists, or manage work permits, but may not need all of the power and broad capabilities of a full enterprise asset or workplace management system, such as IBM TRIRIGA or Maximo." says Steven Lisle, FieldFLEX Chief Commercial Officer. "Our point solution mobile apps offer customers the ability to start using the software almost immediately. And gives them a clear path to grow into larger enterprise management systems as their facility and asset management needs evolve."

FieldFLEX is the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and workplace management, offering a full range of mobile enterprise productivity applications from field services to employee self-service. We develop fully integrated, highly-scalable, IoT-enabled mobile solutions that not only offer operational efficiencies by reducing costs and risks, but foster a culture of employee engagement by connecting mobile users with their workplace. Established in 2003, FieldFLEX has operations throughout The Americas, Asia and Europe serving all private and public sector organizations, including Retail, Education, Government, Finance, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals. We are trusted enterprise mobile advisors for some of the top Fortune 100 companies.

For more information about the IBM Embedded Solution Agreement, please visit https://www.ibm.com/partnerworld/public/embedded-solution-agreement

