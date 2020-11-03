FieldFLEX Mobile Announces its New Dynamic Forms Builder App

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldFLEX (www.fieldflex.com), the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and integrated workplace management (IWMS), today announces a new mobile app, Dynamic Forms Builder.

The Dynamic Forms Builder allows FieldFLEX customers to create new mobile app forms using templates that they create themselves, no programming required. This new mobile app also includes the ability to automatically add inspections, checklist, or questionnaires to jobs as required.

"We've added the capability for facilities managers and planners to configure their work processes to automatically assign multiple inspections or checklists to work orders based on location, asset, work type, etc.," says Steve Lisle, Chief Commercial Officer. "This takes the guess work and unnecessary effort out of work process and ensures all necessary data is captured at the point of work. Field Technicians will automatically see specific checklist or inspection forms within their assigned tasks for things like pre-work risk assessments, safety or work permits, regulatory inspections, operator rounds, or simple task instructions."

The new FieldFLEX Dymanic Forms Builder is scheduled for general release in December 2020.

About FieldFLEX

FieldFLEX is the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and workplace management, offering a full range of mobile enterprise productivity applications from field services to employee self-service. We develop fully integrated, highly-scalable, IoT-enabled mobile solutions that not only offer operational efficiencies by reducing costs and risks, but foster a culture of employee engagement by connecting mobile users with their workplace. Established in 2003, FieldFLEX has operations throughout The Americas, Asia and Europe serving all private and public sector organizations, including Retail, Education, Government, Finance, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals. We are trusted enterprise mobile advisors for some of the top Fortune 100 companies.

Contact:

Steve Lisle

8888671685

[email protected]

SOURCE FieldFLEX Mobile