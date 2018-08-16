FieldFLEX Mobile Announces the Appointment of Carlos Ciatti to VP of Technology

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldFLEX (www.fieldflex.com), the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate and workplace management, announced today that Carlos Ciatti has joined the company as VP of Technology.

Mr. Ciatti joins FieldFLEX as an industry leading platform and integration architect. He brings with him over 25 years of experience designing and delivering enterprise information technologies, and leading many of the world's largest companies through complex process improvements and mission-critical platform integrations.

"Carlos is a welcome addition to our organization, bringing with him a depth of industry knowledge, proven ability and a philosophy of innovation to help the company fulfill its technology and product vision," said FieldFLEX President Fraser Atkinson.

About FieldFLEX

FieldFLEX is the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and workplace management, offering a full range of mobile enterprise productivity applications from field services to employee self-service. We develop fully integrated, highly-scalable, IoT-enabled mobile solutions that not only offer operational efficiencies by reducing costs and risks, but foster a culture of employee engagement by connecting mobile users with their workplace. Established in 2003, FieldFLEX has operations throughout The Americas, Asia and Europe serving all private and public sector organizations, including Retail, Education, Government, Finance, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals. We are trusted enterprise mobile advisors for some of the top Fortune 100 companies.

