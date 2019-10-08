FieldFLEX Mobile Announces the Appointment of Michael Brown as Chief Revenue Officer

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldFLEX (www.fieldflex.com), the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and workplace management (IWMS), has announced the appointment of Michael Brown as Chief Revenue Officer.

Mr. Brown brings a wealth of experience in retail operations, facility services and business development. He will be leading the expansion of FieldFLEX product and solution sales into new market segments. In addition, Mr. Brown will head the sales division for the company.

"I am very excited about this company's potential as it continues to achieve exceptional growth year-over-year. We will be expanding into new market verticals with our offerings and to businesses that have a real need for the FieldFLEX mobile software, particularly for inspections framework," states Mr. Brown.

"Michael possesses an ability to target businesses who need simple mobile work management and checklist solutions that solve unique problems. Customers are eager to sign up with FieldFLEX when they understand results can be instant," says Steve Lisle, FieldFLEX's Chief Commercial Officer. "Going to new markets with this approach will open up new customer opportunities and shorten contracting turnaround."

About FieldFLEX

FieldFLEX is the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and workplace management, offering a full range of mobile enterprise productivity applications from field services to employee self-service. We develop fully integrated, highly-scalable, IoT-enabled mobile solutions that not only offer operational efficiencies by reducing costs and risks, but foster a culture of employee engagement by connecting mobile users with their workplace. Established in 2003, FieldFLEX has operations throughout The Americas, Asia and Europe serving all private and public sector organizations, including Retail, Education, Government, Finance, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals. We are trusted enterprise mobile advisors for some of the top Fortune 100 companies.

