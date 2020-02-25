FieldFLEX Mobile Announces the Appointment of Mike Bettano as Vice President, Building and Asset Lifecycle Solutions

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldFLEX (www.fieldflex.com), the leading provider of mobile software for field service workers for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and workplace management, has announced the appointment of Mike Bettano as Vice President, Building and Asset Lifecycle Solutions. As demand for our mobile products and services for IBM TRIRIGA and IBM Maximo continues to grow globally, Mr. Bettano will lead the Building and Asset Lifecycle practice.

Mr. Bettano is widely considered a pioneer in the development of technology and services for Condition Assessment. He has held senior and executive roles with industry-leading technology companies and has more than 25 years successfully designing and delivering asset and facility lifecycle technology to some of the world's leading companies.

"I am very excited to be working with FieldFLEX and positioning our powerful mobile platform with asset managers, capital planners, and portfolio owners and operators. It's an exciting time in the evolution of mobile condition assessment technology and FieldFLEX's ability to leverage costing data, such as RS Means, makes it the clear leader."

"Mike is a highly respected Facilities Condition Assessment (FCA) industry expert and our clients will benefit from his vast experience in this space," says Steve Lisle, Chief Commercial Officer. "He will be instrumental in helping companies develop asset and facilities lifecycle programs to collect and utilize FCA data for renewal forecasting and deferred maintenance execution."

About FieldFLEX

FieldFLEX is the leading provider of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, CMMS, IWMS, EAM, and workplace management, offering a full range of mobile enterprise productivity applications from field services to employee self-service. We provide fully integrated, highly-scalable, IoT-enabled mobile solutions that not only offer operational efficiencies by reducing costs and risks, but foster a culture of employee engagement by connecting mobile users with their workplace. Established in 2003, FieldFLEX has operations throughout The Americas, Asia and Europe serving all types of private and public sector organizations, including Retail, Education, Government, Finance, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals. We are trusted enterprise mobile advisors for some of the top Fortune 100 companies.

