FieldFLEX Mobile Announces the Appointment of R. Fraser Atkinson to President

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldFLEX (www.fieldflex.com), the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and workplace management, has announced the appointment of R. Fraser Atkinson to the role of President to lead the organization through the next phase of growth and innovation. A seasoned technology expert, Mr. Atkinson has been with FieldFLEX since 2009 as VP, Product Management, where he oversaw the commercial release and maturation of the FieldFLEX platform and suite of mobile apps.

"We have worked extremely hard to become a recognized leader in the enterprise mobility community and these changes to our organization ensure we will continue to grow our product offerings and customer reach," said Fraser Atkinson. FieldFLEX has also announced the creation of three new divisions: Lab Services, Customer Care, and Infrastructure Services, and has appointed Dave Fedy as VP of Lab Services. The company will continue to prioritize investment in innovation, expansion of their global footprint as well as focus on new and expanded product offerings.

About FieldFLEX

FieldFLEX is the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and workplace management, offering a full range of mobile enterprise productivity applications from field services to employee self-service. We develop fully integrated, highly-scalable, IoT-enabled mobile solutions that not only offer operational efficiencies by reducing costs and risks, but foster a culture of employee engagement by connecting mobile users with their workplace. Established in 2003, FieldFLEX has operations throughout The Americas, Asia and Europe serving all private and public sector organizations, including Retail, Education, Government, Finance, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals. We are trusted enterprise mobile advisors for some of the top Fortune 100 companies.

Media Contact:



Steve Lisle



200167@email4pr.com



888-867-1685

SOURCE FieldFLEX Mobile

Related Links

http://www.fieldflex.com

