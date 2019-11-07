FieldFLEX Mobile Announces the Official Opening of its Asia-Pacific Headquarters

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldFLEX (www.fieldflex.com), the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and workplace management, has announced the official opening of its office in the Asia-Pacific region. After consecutive years of strong growth, including 134% in fiscal year 2019, the company recently expanded to Singapore to support global demand. FieldFLEX's new Singapore office will act as its Asian headquarters and serve as a technical services hub providing 24/7 support services for the company's growing list of global Fortune 500 customers. In addition, the new location will provide product development services for new enterprise platforms, and quality assurance and testing services that will support the fast-paced needs of both the product and project delivery teams.

About FieldFLEX

FieldFLEX is the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and workplace management, offering a full range of mobile enterprise productivity applications from field services to employee self-service. We develop fully integrated, highly-scalable, IoT-enabled mobile solutions that not only offer operational efficiencies by reducing costs and risks, but foster a culture of employee engagement by connecting mobile users with their workplace. Established in 2003, FieldFLEX has operations throughout The Americas, Asia and Europe serving all private and public sector organizations, including Retail, Education, Government, Finance, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals. We are trusted enterprise mobile advisors for some of the top Fortune 100 companies.

