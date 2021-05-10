FieldFLEX Mobile Announces the Release of an SDK for FieldFLEX 12

OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldFLEX (www.fieldflex.com), the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and integrated workplace management (IWMS), today announces the release of its SDK for the latest version of the platform.

Now organizations and partners that use IBM TRIRIGA and IBM Maximo can control the development of their own mobile apps. This SDK will allow users to configure, modify, and expand FieldFLEX apps including maintenance services, inspections, facility condition assessment, and asset management.

"Over the years we have worked with dozens of Fortune 500s as well as healthcare, educational, and government institutions to deploy some of the most sophisticated enterprise mobile solutions anywhere in the world. The specific needs of these organizations are typically best understood by the people at these organization and we're very excited to be empowering them with this new SDK," said Dave Fedy, FieldFLEX CTO.

The SDK represents a major step in the evolution of FieldFLEX as a software company. FieldFLEX has developed a comprehensive program for customers and partners enabling modification and enhancements to licensed FieldFLEX apps or creation of new custom mobile apps for IBM TRIRIGA, IBM Maximo, and other backends.

"We are excited to be able to extend our development capabilities to our clients and partners," says Steve Lisle, FieldFLEX Chief Commercial Officer. "Our clients and partners know best what their users need, and with the new development toolkit will be able to fully support the needs of their mobile users."

The new FieldFLEX SDK is scheduled for general release in Spring of 2021.

About FieldFLEX

FieldFLEX is the leading developer of mobile enterprise software for corporate real estate, enterprise asset management (EAM), and workplace management, offering a full range of mobile enterprise productivity applications from field services to employee self-service. We develop fully integrated, highly-scalable, IoT-enabled mobile solutions that not only offer operational efficiencies by reducing costs and risks, but foster a culture of employee engagement by connecting mobile users with their workplace. Established in 2003, FieldFLEX has operations throughout The Americas, Asia and Europe serving all private and public sector organizations, including Retail, Education, Government, Finance, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals. We are trusted enterprise mobile advisors for some of the top Fortune 100 companies.

