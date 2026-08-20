Fieldguide Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization Through Partnership with Knox Systems, Bringing Agentic AI to CMMC Compliance Work

Fieldguide's federal environment now lets audit and advisory firms take on DoW CMMC work inside a certified, continuously monitored boundary - no new infrastructure required

SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fieldguide, the leading transformation partner for agentic audit and advisory, today announced its federal environment has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization (Class C Certification) in partnership with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest, longest-running federal managed cloud. Authorization gives firms a certified environment to run Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-171 engagements for U.S. Department of War contractors and subcontractors.

Contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) are obligated under Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) 252.204-7012 and NIST 800-171 to use cloud services that meet the FedRAMP Moderate baseline. The DoW has estimated roughly 80,000 organizations will eventually be subject to CMMC Level 2 assessment.

Fieldguide's federal environment runs the same platform firms use today, isolated from the commercial deployment. CMMC Level 2 expands the 110 NIST 800-171 requirements into 320 assessment objectives across 14 control families. Field Agents test each objective, draft control narratives and review evidence, supported by pre-built CMMC templates, NIST-family cross-mapping and eMASS-ready submission packages, with practitioners reviewing and applying judgment throughout.

Firms keep their own accreditation (Registered Provider Organization (RPO) status for readiness work, Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) status for certification assessments) with Fieldguide as the execution layer underneath.

"Firms already running engagements on Fieldguide can pick up CMMC and NIST 800-171 work with the same Field Agents and the same workflow. There's nothing to migrate and no second platform to learn," said Chris Szymansky, CTO and Co-Founder of Fieldguide. "We built the federal environment so Field Agents can do the same agent-powered evidence review and control testing they do commercially, inside a boundary that meets the bar DFARS 252.204-7012 sets."

FedRAMP is a rigorous and exclusive U.S. government program designed to standardize security assessment and authorization for cloud service offerings, accelerating the adoption of government-grade solutions by federal agencies. Knox's managed cloud infrastructure eliminates the FedRAMP Authorization bottleneck and absorbs the complexity of FedRAMP compliance, enabling SaaS companies to accelerate FedRAMP Authorization faster and more cost-effectively.

"Audit and advisory firms are being asked to take on defense compliance work at a scale they've never had to handle, and they can't afford to stand up a second platform to do it," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "By partnering with Knox to achieve FedRAMP Moderate, firms can now bring Fieldguide's agentic operating model to federal compliance work within its existing infrastructure."

Fieldguide's federal environment is rolling out to firms starting in August 2026. Firms can reach out to their Fieldguide account team to learn more. To learn more about FedRAMP Authorization with Knox, visit https://knoxsystems.com/.

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is the industry's only end-to-end agentic AI-native platform purpose-built for audit and advisory. Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences, and unlock growth for the decade ahead.

Fieldguide is also the recipient of multiple Accounting Today Top New Products Awards as well as a five-time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Thomson Reuters, and other leading investors. Learn more at fieldguide.io.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days – turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID, and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc