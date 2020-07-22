Fieldin, Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness Partner to Improve Operational Efficiencies for Specialty Crop Growers

FRESNO, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fieldin today announced a strategic partnership with Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness to deliver its expansive smart farm platform to specialty crop growers in the Western U.S.

Fieldin's Control Center helps growers leverage real-time field data to better manage and optimize spray applications, harvest activities and other cultural practices.

Using proprietary sensors and user-friendly apps, Fieldin's platform seamlessly connects in-field sensors, tractors and machinery to provide managers with actionable data and reporting that improves production and operational efficiency in the field.

"With this partnership, Wilbur-Ellis will be able to complement our precision services and provide our growers with an additional layer of field data to improve operational efficiencies," Wilbur-Ellis Director of Business Development Doug Grott said. "Fieldin's technology will help give our growers actionable insights into everything from their early-season cultural practices and spray programs, to late-season harvesting activities."

Fieldin's services will be offered through Wilbur-Ellis starting this season in California, where nut, tree fruit and grape growers are making final preparations for harvest season. Using Fieldin's Control Center, growers can track efficiencies and timing of spray applications, monitor and compare operators and equipment during harvesting activities, and improve efficiencies across almost any mechanized cultural practice.

"We're excited about this partnership, working with an experienced company like Wilbur-Ellis and its network of trusted advisors," said Fieldin CEO Boaz Bachar. "The move continues to solidify our service and will get our data in the hands of more growers during a time when operational efficiency is critical."

Wilbur-Ellis, celebrating its 100th anniversary this coming year, will offer Fieldin's service to its specialty crop growers through its team of full-service crop advisers, using the real-time field data as a value add for customers.

To get started or learn more about the partnership, contact your local Wilbur-Ellis representative or visit fieldintech.com/wilburellis.

About Fieldin:

Founded by CEO Boaz Bachar and COO Iftach Birger in 2013, Fieldin's field intelligence platform helps growers manage and optimize spray applications, harvest activities and other critical field operations.

Using proprietary sensors and mobile-friendly software, Fieldin's technology seamlessly connects tractors, machinery and in-field sensors to provide managers with actionable data that improves production, transparency and efficiency in the field.

To learn more, visit www.fieldintech.com.

About the Wilbur-Ellis Companies

Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading international marketers, distributors and manufacturers of agricultural products, animal nutrients and specialty chemicals and ingredients. By developing strong relationships, making strategic market investments and capitalizing on new opportunities, the Wilbur-Ellis companies have continued to grow the business with sales of over $3 billion. For more information about Wilbur-Ellis' 100th Anniversary celebration, please visit www.wilburellis.com/100th-anniversary and for information about the Wilbur-Ellis companies, please visit www.wilburellis.com.

Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness generates more than $2.1 billion in sales revenue annually and has over 160 branch locations throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.wilburellisagribusiness.com.

