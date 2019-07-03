FieldPoint Petroleum Reports Resignation Of Director

AUSTIN, Texas, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation (OTC: FPPP) today announced the resignation of a member of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Dan Robinson has served on the Board of Directors of FieldPoint Petroleum since August of 2004 and has made a significant contribution during his time in office. Effective June 30, 2019, Mr. Robinson has decided to retire from all his business and board activities so that he and his wife can travel and enjoy their, as he put it, "golden years." Dan has a long history of involvement with the petroleum industry and has a great understanding of the business. His wisdom and vision will be greatly missed. We want to thank Dan for all these years of dedicated participation on the Board and wish him the very best in his retirement.

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, production and acquisition, primarily in Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. For more information, please visit www.fppcorp.com.

