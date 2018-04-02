FieldPoint Petroleum Reports Results For Fiscal Year 2017

Phillip Roberson, President and CFO, said, "The past three years have been challenging for the oil and gas industry, but 2017 brought signs of recovery. Our revenues increased toward year end, but more importantly, market improvement made it possible for us to divest some non-producing assets and pay down a significant portion of our debt. This also made it possible for us to show a net income of $2,666,253 in 2017 versus a net loss of $2,473,147 in the prior year. During 2017, we received excellent support from the New York Stock Exchange, but unfortunately, we were unable to maintain the required net asset base and began trading on the OTC Bulletin Board Market (OTCBB: FPPP). Also, during the year, our banking partner, Citibank N.A., entered into a forbearance agreement with us, which has been extended until June 2018."

2017 Financial Highlights Compared to 2016

Revenues increased to $3,036,132 from $2,800,921 ;

Net Income increased to $2,666,253 from ($2,473,147) and

Income per share increased, basic to $0.25 from ($0.27) and fully diluted to $0.25 from (0.27).

Mr. Roberson concluded, "These last few years have taken a toll on everyone in our industry, but the future is beginning to look much brighter. We appreciate all the support we have received from our bankers, the Exchange, and especially our shareholders. I believe we now have a promising future, even though there is still much to be accomplished."

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, production and acquisition, primarily in Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. For more information, please visit www.fppcorp.com.

This press release may contain projection and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Any such projections or statement reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that such projections will be achieved and that actual results could differ materially from those projected. A discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected, such as decreases in oil and natural gas prices and unexpected decreases in oil and natural gas production is included in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (at www.sec.gov)

