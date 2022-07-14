FieldRoutes Delivers Enhanced E-Commerce Capabilities, Adds Affiliate Network to Accelerate Growth for Busy Pest Control Operators

FieldRoutes customers using the e-commerce platform saw a 2X increase in conversion rates. Tweet this

Many business owners have and continue to face labor shortages, supply chain interruptions, and high gas prices that can impact their bottom line, especially in today's difficult economic climate. FieldRoutes' enhanced e-commerce platform was designed to help pest control owners capture additional growth opportunities with its Buy Services Online functionality, and its new simplified and modern customer experience has resulted in improved conversion rates. In fact, from January to May 2022, FieldRoutes customers using the e-commerce platform saw a 2X increase in conversion rates.

"The Affiliate Network helps pest control companies of all sizes capitalize on our individual marketing efforts to benefit each other," said Trevor Jones, General Manager at Admiral Pest Control. "In fact, we've nearly doubled our web store conversion rate since we started using this latest version of the e-commerce solution with the Affiliate Network. We appreciate FieldRoutes building these tools to help us reach new customers."

The company recently commissioned Lucid to conduct an independent research study to gain a better understanding of the consumer pest control market and found that the first step for a vast majority of those searching for pest control service is to perform an online search. This research revealed that 88% of homeowners and renters who purchased pest control services in the past 12 months said they are likely to purchase services online in the future. This indicates an opportunity for pest control operators to take advantage of e-commerce solutions—like the ones provided by FieldRoutes.

The research also revealed that 93% of respondents said they would be likely to look into the options, and 86% indicated they were likely to purchase services, when presented with a hypothetical scenario where they were redirected from a provider outside their service area to a company that could deliver the needed services.

"As more and more pest control customers go online to conduct research and book appointments, pest control companies must adapt to support their shopping preferences," continued Chaney. "Companies who get ahead of the curve now are poised to capture market share from those who wait, and our FieldRoutes' Buy Services Online and Affiliate Network solutions are here to help them take advantage of this trend."

