FieldRoutes Enhances Fleet Management Capabilities with ServiceTitan Fleet Pro Integration

New AI-assisted smart cameras and vehicle telematics increase technician safety, reduce costs and optimize workflow

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldRoutes , a ServiceTitan product and leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS platform for field service businesses, today announced an integration of ServiceTitan Fleet Pro with FieldRoutes' software. This new, integrated solution enables pest control companies to manage their fleet more efficiently, leading to greater cost savings, improving driver safety improvements, and ultimately increasing ROI.

With the new integration, FieldRoutes customers can directly leverage Fleet Pro to manage and oversee operations across the entire fleet management lifecycle. Pest control businesses are able to access real-time and historical fleet data from a vehicle's GPS system and AI-assisted smart cameras, which can streamline costs and improve overall performance. Using Fleet Pro can also help technicians minimize accidents by nearly 75% , reduce distracted driving, and encourage regular vehicle maintenance.

"Our customers are facing increasingly complex challenges, from staffing shortages to fluctuating fuel costs, adding pressure to their roles," says Mark Tipton, CEO of Aspire Software. "Business owners have less time to focus on strategically planning daily routes, when to schedule vehicle maintenance, or where to cut costs. This integration enhances Aspire's existing solutions, empowering our customers to meet the evolving market, ensure both driver and community safety, and propel them forward."

Key capabilities of ServiceTitan's Fleet Pro include:

Eliminate Side Jobs – Detect and alert unauthorized vehicle usage through GPS tracking and geofencing.

– Detect and alert unauthorized vehicle usage through GPS tracking and geofencing. Maximize Billable Hours – Receive regular service reminders to stay on top of maintenance and prevent unexpected breakdowns.

– Receive regular service reminders to stay on top of maintenance and prevent unexpected breakdowns. Prevent Unsafe Driving – Stop distracted driving with real-time, in-cabin driver alerts.

– Stop distracted driving with real-time, in-cabin driver alerts. Protect Against Liabilities – Leverage video event capture in real-time with in-cabin alerts via text and email.

– Leverage video event capture in real-time with in-cabin alerts via text and email. Facilitate Driver Coaching – Driver scorecards track technicians' distance, drive time, idle time, fuel use, and unsafe driving behavior.

Faced with continued labor shortages, increasing customer demands, and a focus on drivers' safety, businesses are adopting these tools to stay competitive in the field, cut costs, and improve performance. According to a 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report , 70% of fleets use fleet technology, with 50% for managing field service and workforce (scheduling, dispatch, communication). Of the fleets surveyed, 77% using video technology protected themselves from false claims, 48% lowered accident costs, and 44% reduced insurance costs.

"Our customers rely more frequently on real-time data and insights from their vehicles and fleets to make better-informed business decisions and enjoy a competitive edge," says Anmol Bhasin, CTO of ServiceTitan. "We are committed to equipping contractors and technicians with the tools and technology they need to run and grow their businesses safely and efficiently. This new integration with FieldRoutes makes this goal even more attainable."

For more information about ServiceTitan's Fleet Pro capabilities, visit: https://www.fieldroutes.com/pro/fleet

About FieldRoutes

FieldRoutes , a ServiceTitan product, is a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses. FieldRoutes' platform automates many aspects of field service operations for enterprise and small business customers with office management, advanced route optimization, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition capabilities. Field service providers across the country rely on FieldRoutes to provide them with data-driven insights to become more efficient and drive revenue to their business, so they can grow quickly, scale intelligently and serve their customers relentlessly.

© 2024 Field Service Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved. FieldRoutes, PestRoutes, and all FieldRoutes and PestRoutes product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Field Service Holdings, LLC or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

SOURCE FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company