Co-founders Ashley Fields and Kim Anderson Debut Three Soft-Baked Cookies With Benefits, Crafted to Support Focus, Protein and Sleep Without Sacrificing Taste or Texture.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fields Good, a new functional cookie brand founded by Ashley Fields, daughter of Debbi Fields (founder of Mrs. Fields Cookies), and Kim Anderson, debuts today with three ready-to-eat cookies designed to support focus, protein, and sleep without sacrificing taste or texture. Backed by a $1.8 million pre-seed round led by Female Founders Fund, the brand introduces a new kind of cookie: one that delivers the nostalgic, homestyle experience people love, with smart ingredients designed for how they want to feel. Pre-order is available today at fieldsgood.co.

Fields Good Launches Cookies With Benefits, Backed By $1.8M From Female Founders Fund

A second-generation baker, Ashley Fields has spent her career building consumer brands and saw a clear gap: many "better-for-you" snacks prioritize function over flavor, while more indulgent options offer short-lived enjoyment. Fields Good exists to deliver both. Fields spent more than two years and thousands of recipe iterations developing the Fields Good lineup, with a single non-negotiable: the functional ingredients had to disappear into the cookie.

"I want more from my food, but not at the cost of enjoying it," said Ashley Fields, co-founder of Fields Good. "I grew up baking, and I've always loved what a great cookie can do. It lights people up. It makes them slow down. That had to come first. Feeling good comes with it, not instead of it."

Fields Good launches into a moment of historic wellness spending. Americans alone spend more than $2.1 trillion on wellness annually, and the global category has doubled in the last decade, according to the Global Wellness Institute. Consumers are stacking new priorities, from sleep and protein to focus, longevity, and GLP-1s, into ordinary days alongside the foods they love. Fields Good is built for that consumer: someone who wants a treat, and wants it to count for something.

Debut offerings include:

Focus Cookie: Decadent chocolate with just enough espresso to deepen the richness in this soft-baked cookie, finished with a touch of sea salt. Made with brain-supporting ingredients including 3g of creatine and 250mg of clinically-studied Cognizin ® citicoline, our Focus Cookie supports improved focus and attention.

citicoline, our Focus Cookie supports improved focus and attention. Sleep Cookie: Ditch the gummies and pills and wind down a more delicious way. Old-fashioned oats, warm spice, and plump raisins make for a soothing, cozy flavor. Made with 250mg of L-theanine to help you rest and relax.

Protein Cookie: Classic, craveable peanut butter with a soft, bakery-style texture. Packed with 10G of protein and 4G of fiber to help power your day. It's comfort food that works as hard as you do.

"Fields Good is rooted in the belief that flavor and function don't have to compete," said Kim Anderson, Co-Founder of Fields Good. "After 20 years of friendship, Ashley and I wanted to build something better. Together, we're upgrading the classics with functional nutrients our brains and bodies actually want and need."

The brand raised $1.8 million in pre-seed funding led by Female Founders Fund. Fields Good will use the capital to scale its direct-to-consumer business, expand into TikTok Shop and Amazon, and build toward national retail distribution. This investment allows Fields Good to do what it set out to do from day one: reimagine America's most nostalgic treat into something that meets how consumers live today without compromising on taste, texture, or feeling.

"We led this round because Fields Good answers a real cultural moment: people want comfort and performance from the same product, and very few brands deliver both," said Anu Duggal, Founding Partner of Female Founders Fund. "Ashley and Kim have built a cookie that holds onto the warmth and nostalgia we all associate with the category, paired with the functional ingredients today's consumer is already building into their daily routine. It's a brand for the way people actually want to eat now."

Fields Good is built on a simple belief: a cookie should be one of the best parts of your day. "A cookie should feel like a reward, not a tradeoff," said Fields. "So, go ahead, eat your cookie and feel it too."

For more information visit fieldsgood.co or connect with the brand @fieldsgoodco on Instagram or TikTok.

About Fields Good

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Fields Good is a modern functional cookie brand founded by Ashley Fields and Kim Anderson. Built on the belief that a delicious cookie should be one of the best parts of your day, Fields Good creates soft-baked, ready-to-eat cookies designed to support how you move, think and rest without sacrificing taste or texture. The brand pairs nostalgic, homestyle flavor with smart ingredients to bring together comfort and function in one bite.

SOURCE Fields Good