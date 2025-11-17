Fields Law Firm Collecting Donations for Toys for Tots

Accepting donations now through Dec. 17

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fields Law Firm is pleased to announce it is now collecting donations for Toys for Tots through December 17, during business hours 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

"We are passionate about helping individuals through some of the most challenging times of their lives, and that extends to children." said Steve Fields, Fields Law Firm Founder and CEO. "If we can help bring a little joy and hope during the holidays, then of course we want to be part of that."

One main objective of Toys for Tots is to help less fortunate children throughout the United States experience the joy of the holidays. Each year, the Marine Corps fulfills the holiday hopes and dreams of an average of 7 million less fortunate children in nearly 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 244 million children have been assisted. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

Fields Law Firm is collecting new unwrapped toys now through Dec. 17. Please drop donations off at 9999 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, MN 55305. Lobby hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Please donate toys only. Food, clothes and hygiene items are not accepted by Toys for Tots.

About Fields Law Firm

Fields Law Firm was established in 2001 and has grown to be one of the largest injury and disability law firms in the nation. With offices in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Texas and Tennessee, Fields Law Firm handles cases for personal injury, workers' compensation, long term disability, social security disability and consumer rights. For more information visit www.fieldslaw.com.

