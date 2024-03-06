Fieldtech Appoints Wade Seward as Head of Sales and Business Development

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fieldtech, LLC (Fieldtech), a leader in agency management platforms for life and individual disability insurance distribution, today announced the company has appointed Wade Seward as Head of Sales and Business Development. Seward has more than three decades of experience with market-leading insurance solution providers, most recently as the Head of Distribution Strategy for Haven Life. He has also served in executive positions at MassMutual Financial Group, Prudential and The Hartford.

"We're honored and excited that Wade has joined the Fieldtech team," said Bill Reidway, Chief Product Officer at Fieldtech. "A leader with his experience and talents will accelerate Fieldtech's expansion and outreach to more agencies across the industry."

With a deep understanding of Fieldtech's customers, as well as the insurance industry's broader technology landscape, Seward will be responsible for growing U.S. revenue and serve as a key member of the company's executive team. He will also play a larger role in developing Fieldtech's partnerships with insurance manufacturers and in executing on the company's strategic roadmap.

"Fieldtech is the only platform of its kind fully dedicated to the needs of general agents alongside advisors," said Seward. "I'm thrilled to be part of this innovative team, and I look forward to seeing the impact the solution will have for a growing group of GA's, advisors, and their clients."

Fieldtech's unique platform for insurance agencies offers authoritative client data sourced by carrier feeds and reconciled to ensure ongoing accuracy. The platform also provides streamlined collaboration and automated insurance distribution workflows, which allow advisors to focus on client service while accelerating back-office support. This drives intuitive business intelligence and reporting tools to give agency leadership crucial and actionable insights into the business.

Fieldtech is a joint venture with NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor.

For more information, visit https://fieldtech.ai or contact Bill Reidway at [email protected].

SOURCE FieldTech