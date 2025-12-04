Fieldwork Opens First Sonoma County Location in Santa Rosa's Montgomery Village

Fieldwork

Dec 04, 2025, 08:19 ET

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fieldwork is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Santa Rosa's Montgomery Village, bringing a full range of craft beer, non-alcoholic beverages, and casual dining to Sonoma County. The new location expands Fieldwork's mission of offering something for everyone — from hop-forward IPAs and lagers to flavorful non-alcoholic options, craft sodas, and kid-friendly selections.

Fieldwork Santa Rosa
Located at 2400 Midway Drive in the bustling Montgomery Village shopping center, the Santa Rosa space features more than 4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor seating, creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere for families, friends, and fans of all beverage preferences.

Crafted for Every Kind of Guest

Fieldwork's Santa Rosa location is built around its expansive beverage menu featuring award-winning craft beers, a full range of non-alcoholic options, and a food program designed for all ages.

Highlights include:

  • Rotating Craft Beer Menu: Fresh, small-batch releases and core favorites like Pulp Hazy IPA, direct from the brewery in Berkeley.

  • Robust Non-Alcoholic Lineup: Full-flavor non-alcoholic craft beers, sparkling hop water, house-made craft sodas, and Fieldwork's popular "Supertonic" botanical mocktails — offering flavorful choices for non-drinkers, families, and health-minded guests.

  • Food for Everyone: Hand-crafted Neapolitan and Detroit-style pizzas, fresh salads, small plates, and a menu just for the kids.

  • Flexible Ordering: All beverages are available for on-site enjoyment, pickup, and local delivery within 5 miles.

A Community-Driven Addition to Montgomery Village

As Fieldwork's first Sonoma County location, the Santa Rosa taproom brings a new gathering place to a neighborhood already known for great food, shopping, and community experiences.

"Santa Rosa's culture of craft and community made Montgomery Village the perfect fit for Fieldwork," said Barry Braden, Co-Founder and CEO. "Our goal was to create a space where everyone feels welcome, whether they're enjoying one of our beers, exploring our non-alcoholic offerings, or simply sharing good food with family and friends."

The new location marks Fieldwork's continued, thoughtful expansion across Northern California while maintaining its commitment to community, craftsmanship, and inclusive hospitality.

Location, Hours & Contact

Fieldwork - Santa Rosa
2400 Midway Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Tel: (707) 852-5478

Hours:
Sun–Thu: 11am–9pm
Fri–Sat: 11am–10pm

For more information on the Santa Rosa location and all things Fieldwork, visit drinkfieldwork.com and follow Fieldwork on Instagram @drinkfieldwork.

About Fieldwork
Founded in Berkeley, California in 2014, Fieldwork is known for crafting innovative beverages with a focus on quality and community. With nine locations and more coming across Northern California, Fieldwork has become a go-to for drinkers seeking something fresh, bold, and unapologetically local.

Media Contact:
Ian Gordon
Fieldwork / Director of Marketing
(415) 269-1549
[email protected]

SOURCE Fieldwork

