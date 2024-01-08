Fiera Capital Appoints Maxime Ménard as President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiera Canada and Global Private Wealth

MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced the appointment of Maxime Ménard as President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiera Canada and Global Private Wealth, effective January 8, 2024. He will be based in Montreal and joining Fiera Capital's Executive Committee.

Maxime will be responsible for Fiera Capital's Canadian activities and Global Private Wealth activities. He will collaborate closely with the Public Markets and Private Markets leadership teams to ensure alignment with the Company's strategic priorities. His impressive network of institutional, financial intermediary, and private wealth clients, combined with his broad expertise, will not only create major new business opportunities for Fiera Capital but also reinforce the Company's brand identity and strength.

"Maxime's exceptional career reflects his ability to play a strategic leadership role to drive performance and stay atop of market trends, as well as develop successful client relationships," said Jean-Guy Desjardins, Chairman of the Board and Global Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive knowledge and understanding of the asset management landscape will add to the strong executive team we already have in place and contribute to the firm's success. We are ready to begin 2024 with a solid plan for growth and increased sales and distribution resources in each of our four key regions in order to develop new business opportunities and enter new markets."

"I am thrilled to step into this new role and join Fiera Capital's high-performing and dedicated team. I see this as a tremendous opportunity to contribute to the firm's expansion, leveraging our top-tier investment platform," said Maxime Ménard. "Our ability to build diversified portfolios with a range of public and private market strategies is a unique and highly competitive advantage in the industry. We can drive a substantial increase in our revenue and make a lasting impact in the Canadian market."

Maxime is a successful and renowned leader with over 25 years of experience in the investment industry. Before joining Fiera Capital, he spent 20 years in leadership positions at Jarislowsky Fraser, acting as President, CEO, and member of the Board of Directors and Management Committee for the last five years. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from York University and an MBA from HEC Montreal. He sits on the Board of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance and was named Vice Chair in June 2023.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange www.fieracapital.com.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration and/or the relevant product is registered.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The information contained in press releases and company news is valid as of the date indicated. You should not assume that statements remain accurate or valid after the date.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation