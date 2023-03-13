Fiera Capital Expands US Footprint Through New Strategic Distribution Partnership With New York Life Investments

MONTREAL and NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm today announced it has entered into a new strategic distribution partnership with New York Life Investments through its affiliates Fiera Capital Inc. ("FCI"), Fiera Comox Partners Inc. ("Fiera Comox") and Fiera Capital (UK) Ltd. ("Fiera UK").

This partnership establishes New York Life Investments, a well-recognized and respected global investment manager, as a distribution partner for Fiera Capital. The agreement contains certain exclusivity rights in the United States retail intermediary channel for various investment strategies managed by FCI, Fiera Comox and the Fiera UK Atlas Global Companies team. It will also expand the distribution of FCI's Tax Efficient Fixed Income separately managed account ("SMA") strategies, as well as its US Growth Equity team's flagship Small-Mid Cap Growth and Small Cap Growth SMA strategies.

"As we continue to fortify our global distribution capabilities across public and private markets, I am excited to announce this new distribution partnership with New York Life Investments," said Jean-Guy Desjardins, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Fiera Capital. "New York Life Investments' unwavering dedication to providing their clients with meaningful investment outcomes and competitive performance through their multi-boutique model, is on par with our own passion for creating sustainable prosperity for our clients through the efficient allocation of capital."

"We are thrilled to partner with Fiera Capital to significantly expand our SMA offerings for our clients. Fiera Capital is an attractive partner given their diversified investment platform across asset classes, depth of expertise, and commitment to delivering outstanding service, which underscore New York Life Investments' core values," said Jac McLean, Head of US Distribution for New York Life Investment Management. "We look forward to expanding this distribution partnership in the coming months and years."

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$158.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of the investment management science to foster sustainable prosperity for all our stakeholders. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (US), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to US clients or offer investment advisory services in the US. In the US, asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About New York Life Investments

With over $660 billion in Assets Under Management* as of December 31, 2022, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company, and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

*AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company as of December 31, 2022. AUM for Candriam and Ausbil is reported at the spot rate.

"New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.

Disclosure

The information presented is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any investment product. The information presented in this document, in whole or in part, is not investment, tax, legal or other advice, nor does it consider the investment objectives or financial circumstances of any investor.

