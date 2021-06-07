Fièra Cosmetics Announces One Million Meals Donation Milestone

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fièra Cosmetics, a global online beauty brand specifically designed for mature skin, announced today a charitable milestone of one million meals donated to people in need throughout Canada and the United States. With every purchase placed through their website, the company donates a meal through their charitable partnerships with two leading food rescue organizations: Second Harvest Canada and Food Rescue US. These organizations work to recover nutritious unsold food and deliver to people in need, while reducing food waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

"Hitting the one million meal milestone happened more quickly than we could have imagined," says Fièra's Creative Director, Christy Wentzell Johnson. "The vast majority of these donations were made in the last six months, when our best-selling mature skin concealer went viral. When the pandemic made it difficult to buy makeup in stores, many turned to makeup shopping online and found Fièra. Every purchase drives meal donations during this time of greatest need."

In 2021, more than 48 million North Americans are estimated to struggle with food insecurity. Meanwhile, an estimated 40-60% of food is wasted, representing a significant contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.

"To reach this incredible donation milestone shows that people don't just love Fièra Cosmetics, they love that they can help create a healthier future for people in need and a healthier planet with every product they use," said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest Canada. "Thank you to Fièra and their customers for making the world a bit more beautiful."

"On behalf of all the beneficiaries of our work, we are incredibly grateful for the generous support of Fièra Cosmetics," Carol Shattuck, CEO, Food Rescue US said. "Helping to end hunger and food waste, with its damaging impact on our environment, is an important goal that Fièra and Food Rescue US both share."

Fièra Cosmetics caters to the 40+ market with makeup and skincare products scientifically formulated for mature skin. The entire Fièra line is exclusively made in the US and all-natural, paraben-free, non-GMO and cruelty free. Products are sold through their website with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and shipped from Toronto, Ontario and Buffalo, New York. For more information, visit www.fieracosmetics.com.

Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader in food recovery. Learn more at www.secondharvest.ca.

Food Rescue US, a national nonprofit organization, is a leader in reducing both hunger and food waste in America. Learn more at www.foodrescue.us.



Food Rescue in North America

