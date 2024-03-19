Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt Closes Financing Agreement with Greenalia

Financing supports Greenalia's push into the U.S. market and buildout of its renewable pipeline

MONTREAL and NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt ("Fiera") is pleased to announce it joined the financing solution that Greenalia S.A. (the "Company" or "Greenalia"), a leading Spanish developer of renewable power projects, recently announced in February.

As part of a tailored structure that combines both bank and private credit capital, Fiera's investment contributes to the close of USD$200 million of three-year credit facilities (the "Facilities") supporting the development of Greenalia's solar and wind project pipeline in the U.S.

The borrower, Greenalia Power US Advanced II, LLC ("Greenalia US"), is a subsidiary of Greenalia that acquires, develops, constructs, and operates utility-scale solar, wind and energy storage projects in the U.S. Proceeds from the Facilities will enable Greenalia US to finance project equipment, as well as other development and construction expenses, helping to accelerate the development of its portfolio.

Fiera was pleased to work with PEI Global Partners, Exclusive Financial Advisor to the Company and Nomura Securities International, Inc.

About Greenalia S.A.

Greenalia S.A. is a global renewable focused independent power producer (IPP) and the parent company of Greenalia Power US Advanced II, LLC. The Company uses wind, sun, and forestry biomass from certified plantations' remains to generate and store energy in harmony with nature, providing employment and innovation across Europe and the United States. The Company's main activity is the generation of renewable energy, being present in six technologies: onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, biomass, storage and hydrogen.

About Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt

Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt is a division of Fiera Private Debt Inc., which is a subsidiary of Fiera Capital Corporation. Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt directly sources and structures private debt investments across a diverse mix of North American infrastructure sectors. Led by a team of experienced and specialized infrastructure debt professionals, Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt's differentiated approach targets an attractive mid-market niche to help optimize cash yield and the defensive attributes inherent to both private credit and infrastructure investments. As of December 31, 2023, Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt had CA$761 million (US$ 573 million) in assets under management. For more information, please visit: www.fierainfradebt.com

Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt / Fiera Private Debt Inc. is not a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release is not, nor is it intended to be, the offer for sale of any security or investment advisory services in the US.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe, and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration and/or the relevant product is registered.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

