Fierce Biotech names Imvax Inc. as one of its "Fierce 15" Biotech Companies of 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imvax Inc., an emerging oncology leader that is revolutionizing immunotherapy for patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and other solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it has been named by Fierce Biotech as one of 2020's Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most promising private biotechnology companies in the industry.

"It is an honor to be named to the 2020 Fierce 15 list, especially among this class of promising biotech companies," said John Furey, Imvax Chief Executive Officer. "2020 has been a year of rapid growth and momentum for Imvax and this award reaffirms our efforts towards improving outcomes for people living with devastating and intractable solid tumor cancer."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Biotech's 18th annual Fierce 15 selection.

The 2020 Fierce 15 comes at a time when the world is focused on a pandemic, but even as coronavirus remains a threat, patients with cancer, rare diseases and other disorders still need treatment, Fierce Biotech Senior Editor Ben Adams said. "This year, we've chosen from a diverse range of those fighting COVID, as well as those fighting longer term plagues against our biology," Adams said.

In July, Imvax announced the completion of a $112 million Series C financing. This financing has enabled Imvax to continue clinical development of lead product candidate IGV-001 for treatment of newly diagnosed GBM through Phase 2. IGV-001 is an autologous tumor vaccine made from patients' tumor cells combined with an antisense molecule to affect a personalized immune response. The financing will also enable Imvax to broaden the development portfolio into additional oncology therapeutic indications. The team is continuing its pre-clinical work, targeting to start additional solid tumor Phase 1 trials during 2021.

