Pulse Facilitates the Development of a Mentally Fit, Less Toxic, and More Productive Workforce

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fierce Conversations, a Seattle-based leadership development organization, announced today the launch Pulse by Fierce, an app designed to effectively reduce employee stress and anxiety while improving their resilience levels at work. Pulse enables businesses to identify and eliminate stress factors by using a combination of patented technology, breakthrough stress-management research, and interactive content and coaching.

Fierce Conversations Introduces Pulse by Fierce, A Revolutionary New App That Helps Employees Reduce Workplace Stress and Anxiety

Pulse monitors an employee's individual stress and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) to objectively measure stress levels. By associating stress triggers to specific times and events, the app can identify root causes for an employee's anxiety. Is it a personal issue, something workplace-related, workload-related, or assignment related? Pulse can help pinpoint the stressors and ultimately reveal signs of a toxic work culture that's affecting productivity and the bottom line.

"With Pulse, Fierce is once again changing the way people communicate with each other. This time was are specifically addressing the challenge of mitigating workplace stress," said Edward Beltran, the company's CEO. "We're calling it the 'Fitbit of Corporate America' because the app helps develop a mentally fit workforce while shoring up a company's financial fitness."

Pulse by Fierce was developed by Dr. Gabe De La Rosa, Fierce's Chief Behavioral Science Officer. De La Rosa has more than 14 years of Industrial and Organizational Psychology experience and studied human stress for 7 years at the Naval Center for Combat and Operational Stress Control.

"Businesses lose over 300 billion dollars in productivity every year because of stress-related issues," explains De La Rosa. "Pulse is going to make a huge impact on that loss by giving employees a new level of self-awareness about their stress triggers and tools to counteract that stress."

Early data suggests using the Pulse app results in:

14% decrease in anxiety

10% decrease in stress

8% decrease in burnout

11% increase in resilience

To learn more about Pulse by Fierce visit: https://fierceinc.com/pulse_by_fierce/

About Fierce, Inc

Fierce, Inc. is an award-winning leadership development and training company that drives results for business and education by improving workplace communication. Fierce creates authentic, energizing, and rewarding connections with colleagues and customers through skillful conversations that lead to successful outcomes and measurable ROI. Fierce's programs have been successfully implemented at blue-chip companies, non-profits, and educational organizations worldwide, including Ernst & Young, Starbucks, Wal-Mart, Coca-Cola, CARE, and Crate & Barrel.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME

Lynn Munroe

PHONE

845-548-1211

SOURCE Fierce, Inc