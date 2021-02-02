Fierce Healthcare Names Aledade as One of Its 2021 'Fierce 15' Companies

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aledade announced that it has been named by Fierce Healthcare as one of the 2021 Fierce 15 companies, designating it as one of the most promising healthcare companies in the industry.

Aledade partners with nearly 800 independent primary care practices, including more than 100 federally qualified health centers, comprising more than 7,800 providers in 31 states. Through this nationwide network of independent practices, Aledade practices manage roughly $12 billion in health care spending through 35 Medicare and 51 other value-based contracts and care for nearly 1.2 million patients.

Aledade's technology helps practices identify and better manage their most at-risk patients. As a result, patients of practices engaged with Aledade have fewer emergency department visits, inpatient stays, and readmissions; in the most recent year, with public results from the Medicare Shared Savings Program, Aledade practices reduced hospital stays by an average of nine percent, avoiding m ore than 10,000 unnecessary hospitalizations.

"At Aledade, we are committed to continually innovating in service of our partner practices — helping more primary care professionals enter risk-taking arrangements with all kinds of payers, providing them technology to enable better population health management, and launching new projects to improve the health of patients across the country," said Farzad Mostashari, MD, CEO and co-founder of Aledade. "We are honored to be recognized for our success as part of the Fierce 15, and look forward to another year of growth ahead."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" — championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Healthcare's third annual Fierce 15 selection and represents many corners of the industry from health IT to health payers to precision medicine.

"In what's been an especially challenging time, this group of Fierce 15 winners are reimagining the path forward for healthcare and leading the changes that will shape how healthcare of the future is delivered," said Tina Reed, Fierce Healthcare's executive editor.

About Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Healthcare is the healthcare industry's daily monitor providing the latest news and information at the intersection of healthcare business and policy. With an audience of more than 120,000 top healthcare professionals, Fierce Healthcare delivers insights that power decisions and experiences where communities thrive. We are Fierce — everywhere you need us to be. #BeFierce

Subscriptions are free at www.fiercehealthcare.com/signup.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these practice networks, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, focus on their patients, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities at scale, that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. Together with more than 7,800 participating providers in 31 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across dozens of value-based contracts representing more than one million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

For More Information

Brian Chiglinsky

[email protected]

(540) 761-9786

SOURCE Aledade