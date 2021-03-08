Fierce Medtech names Caption Health as one of its "Fierce 15" companies of 2020

Caption Health's flagship product Caption AI is the first and only AI-guided medical imaging acquisition software to obtain FDA clearance, expanding access to quality diagnostic imaging for patients and providers alike. Caption AI includes Caption Guidance™ and Caption Interpretation™, which provide real-time guidance, automated quality assessment and intelligent interpretation capabilities to enable medical professionals—even those without prior ultrasound experience—to perform diagnostic-quality cardiac ultrasound exams at the point of care.

Caption AI is quickly becoming the new standard in point-of-care ultrasound for timely diagnosis and patient management across clinical settings. A leader in clinical validation of AI, Caption Health's groundbreaking study demonstrating Caption Guidance's effectiveness and supporting its landmark FDA authorization was published in JAMA Cardiology last month. As Caption Health continues to innovate on its cardiac ultrasound platform, the company is also expanding to AI-guided lung ultrasound through a recent $4.95 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"2020 was an exceptional year for Caption Health, and we are proud to be a part of this year's Fierce 15 class recognizing our efforts in creating, validating, and delivering to medical professionals and patients a solution for one of healthcare's most pressing problems: access to quality care," said Charles Cadieu, CEO and co-founder of Caption Health. "Congratulations to the other members of this year's class!"

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce"—championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Medtech's 9th annual Fierce 15 selection. This year's full list of winners can be viewed online at https://www.fiercebiotech.com/special-report/fierce-medtech-s-2020-fierce-15 .

"Each member of this year's class of Fierce 15 stands out in a different way, but they all overcame a year of unforgettable obstacles, making each of their successes that much more significant—and all have the potential to deliver changes in healthcare that promise to outlast this pandemic," said Conor Hale, associate editor of Fierce Medtech.

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 90,000 med tech industry professionals, Fierce Medtech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Medtech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About Fierce Medtech

Fierce Medtech keeps biopharma executives, device developers, engineers, and researchers updated on the must-know news, trends and developments in medical technology. More than 90,000 top industry professionals rely on Fierce Medtech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories.

About Caption Health

Caption Health was founded on a simple but powerful concept: use technology to emulate the expertise of highly trained medical experts and put that ability into the hands of every care provider. We are delivering AI systems that empower healthcare providers with new capabilities to acquire and interpret ultrasound exams. For more information, visit captionhealth.com.

CONTACTS:

Rebecca Willumson

Fierce Medtech

202-824-5050

[email protected]

Caption Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Caption Health

Related Links

captionhealth.com

