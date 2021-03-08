Fierce Medtech Names IsoPlexis as One of its "Fierce 15" Companies of 2020

BRANFORD, Conn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis today announced that it has been named by Fierce Medtech as one of 2020's Fierce 15, designating it as one of the most promising private companies in the industry.

IsoPlexis, the leader in functional single-cell proteomics, provides crucial tools to researchers, enabling them to access new layers of biological data at the single-cell level to connect more deeply to in vivo biology and predict complex responses to therapies and diseases in cancer immunotherapy, cell and gene therapy, COVID-19, autoimmune diseases, and many other areas.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Fierce 15 company by Fierce Medtech," said CEO and Co-Founder of IsoPlexis, Sean Mackay. "We are on a mission to leverage our powerful single cell proteomic biology to accelerate a wide array advanced, curative medicines. Our team and user base have grown significantly over the past year, and we are looking forward to drive more exciting breakthroughs as we scale."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" — championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Medtech's 9th annual Fierce 15 selection. This year's full list of winners can be viewed online at https://www.fiercebiotech.com/special-report/fierce-medtech-s-2020-fierce-15 .

"Each member of this year's class of Fierce 15 stands out in a different way, but they all overcame a year of unforgettable obstacles, making each of their successes that much more significant — and all have the potential to deliver changes in healthcare that promise to outlast this pandemic," said Conor Hale, associate editor of Fierce Medtech.

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 90,000 med tech industry professionals, Fierce Medtech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Medtech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About Fierce Medtech

Fierce Medtech keeps biopharma executives, device developers, engineers, and researchers updated on the must-know news, trends and developments in medical technology. More than 90,000 top industry professionals rely on Fierce Medtech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is a life science technology company building solutions to accelerate the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. Our award-winning single-cell proteomics systems reveal unique biological activity in small subsets of cells, allowing researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. Our integrated systems, named top innovation or design by the Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot & multiple others, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology into new 'omic possibilities, as our customers generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases and therapeutics. Our products have been adopted by researchers around the world, including the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and by 45% of comprehensive cancer centers. Visit http://www.isoplexis.com to learn more.

