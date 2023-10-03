Fierce Names Dr. Dennis Wall, Founder of Cognoa, as One of its Fierce 50 Honorees of 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognoa , the leading child health company, today announced that Fierce Healthcare and Fierce Life Sciences have named the company's Founder, Dr. Dennis Wall, as one of 2023's Fierce 50 honorees. The Fierce 50 showcases 50 companies and individuals driving advancements in medicine, fostering innovation, and shaping the future of biopharma and healthcare.

"The Fierce 50 special report shines a spotlight on those who are making a significant impact and driving progress in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech industries," said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. "These outstanding individuals and companies exemplify excellence in their fields, and their dedication to innovation and improving lives is truly commendable. Congratulations to this year's honorees."

Dr. Wall is an innovative scientist who has focused his career on supporting developing children and their families by inventing pioneering solutions and making them widely accessible. Dr. Wall received his PhD from University of California, Berkeley, and fellowship in Computational Genetics from Stanford. As a professor for the last 20 years at Stanford and Harvard Medical Schools, his work has focused on building novel artificial intelligence methods within digital technologies and mobile games to detect and positively impact learning differences in children. He is one of the world's top 25 autism researchers , has published more than 200 papers and patents, and founded the company, Cognoa.

"I am humbled and deeply grateful to be named a Fierce 50 honoree," said Dr. Wall, "I wouldn't be here without my family, without the inspiration of Becky. The growth of a child is inspiring, wild, uncharted waters all at the same time. Making sure all children have equal opportunities to thrive in their own way is what my work is all about, where all of my energy goes. Children animate and implore one to think and work outside of the box, play, imagine and create. With their inspiration in my own work, I've been able to use ingredients children love to build unique and powerful solutions that are inclusive and diversity aware. Ultimately, this is the path to better healthcare for kids."

Dr. Wall continues, "The one solution about which I am most excited is Canvas Dx. Until now, families have had to wait more than a year to get assessed for autism or other concerns, and even longer to get the treatments that will make the difference. Canvas Dx is the first developmental pediatric diagnostic approved by the FDA. It is at once innovative and precisely clinical. It is the only one that uses artificial intelligence to make diagnoses rapidly, objectively, fairly, and remotely so that children anywhere can get care during the ideal windows of development, before age 6. Canvas eliminates the one year wait and reduces healthcare costs by at least 20x. It is used by general physicians and specialists alike and will help at least three million U.S. children every year, starting now. I am thrilled that Fierce recognizes how truly important this work is for much needed disruption of the status quo – empowering more providers to facilitate quick, accurate, early answers and interventions for all kids."

The Fierce 50 is a constellation of the most brilliant visionaries and trailblazers, handpicked by the discerning editors of Fierce Biotech, Fierce Pharma and Fierce Healthcare. These are the movers and shakers who are pushing boundaries, defying limitations and igniting change in healthcare delivery, drug development, research and beyond. A complete list of the Fierce 50 honorees can be viewed online at www.fiercepharma.com/fierce-50 .

The Fierce 50 honorees will be celebrated live at an evening gala at the Edison Ballroom in New York on December 5th. For more information visit https://fierce50.fiercelifesciences.com/ .

